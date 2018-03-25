A CAR has been driven into a group of youths in Castlemilk in what police are describing as an attempted murder bid.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday, the young people were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road when five of them were struck by a silver-coloured Vauxhall Astra being driven by a man.

The car failed to stop and then made off in the direction of Birgidale Road.

Police and ambulance attended and a 14-year-old girl was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

Another four youths - three girls aged 12, 13 and 14 and a 12-year-old boy - were treated for minor injuries either at the scene, or at local hospitals and have since been released.

Officers are continuing enquiries and are now appealing for information in connection with the attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp at Cathcart Police Office said: “This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and, as such, we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

“Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“At this time, I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver-coloured Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist.

“Information from the public is the key to us tracing the person responsible for this attempted murder, and I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as it may prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cathcart Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2777 of the 24th March. Alternatively, CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.