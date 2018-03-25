BUSINESSES across Scotland will have paid £189 million more in tax than they would have done if they were based down south by the end of the next financial year.

Firms continue to pay more tax than their English counterparts due to the Scottish Government’s controversial large business rates supplement.

Now figures show the Scotland-only surcharge will have cost retailers alone an additional £38m by the end of 2018/19 – sparking concerns economic growth is being hit.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said these were already “challenging and volatile times for the retail industry”.

He added: “Retailers are having to contend with profound changes in shopping habits as well as squeezed consumers and spiralling government-imposed costs.

“This is hugely challenging at the best of times but is made all the harder by having to fork out more for public policy-induced costs like the rates surcharge.

“As a result of this surcharge business rates remain higher in Scotland than down south for 22,000 medium-sized and larger commercial and industrial premises. This includes 5,128 retail premises.”

He said a higher business tax rate “damages the perception of Scotland as the best place to invest”.

He went on: “Scottish ministers should be making every effort to discard policies which hold back the commercial investment we need to become more productive.

“Instead, retailers are forced to pay a higher rates bill, hampering their ability to develop their businesses to be more productive, and ultimately impacting on the growth of the Scottish economy.”

A campaign by The Herald has highlighted issues faced by businesses due to tax rates north of the Border. The Scottish Government expects to raise £127.8m in the next financial year from the large business supplement, which is paid at one in 10 commercial and industrial premises.

The SNP doubled the supplement that larger firms pay in 2016, hiking it from 1.3p in the pound to 2.6p. This contribution is in addition to the poundage rate for non-domestic rates for larger businesses.

From April 1, the controversial tax will be entering its third year of operation. By the end of 2018/19, it is expected to have cost Scots firms an extra £189m.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has said he will look at reducing the tax by the end of the current parliament, but retail chiefs insist immediate action is needed.

It has also emerged more than 73,000 Scottish firms await a decision after appealing their new business rates set following an overhaul to the system last year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are already delivering the most competitive package of rates reliefs in the UK, including the Small Business Bonus which, to date, has saved Scottish firms well over £1 billion.

“We recently accepted the vast majority of the recommendations of the Barclay review of non-domestic rates, going beyond Barclay with additional pro-growth measures in a package widely welcomed by business.”

The headline business rate will rise by three per cent next week in an increase that will add a further £15m to retailers’ rates bills.

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary, Murdo Fraser, MSP said: “There’s no reason why Scottish firms should be punished in this way. The SNP were warned time and again about the economic damage that would be caused by raising taxes – it’s time they listened.”

“These figures lay bare the damage being done by the SNP’s tax hikes. Businesses throughout Scotland are being forced to pay far more in tax than their counterparts south of the border, putting them at an immediate disadvantage.