A RARE black seal that was at death’s door when it was discovered on a remote beach has been nursed back to health.

Named Bagheera, after the black panther in Disney’s Jungle Book, the Atlantic grey seal was just a third of his normal weight when he was found at Killiechronan Beach on Mull.

Dave Sexton, RSPB officer on Mull, first noticed him on November 10, aged four or five weeks and weighing 24lbs, when he should have been around 66lbs.

He raised the alarm and the seal was taken by staff from the Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary in Oban to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Alloa, where he was helped on the road to recovery.

He has now been successfully released off the west coast, with a couple of other seals who had also been nursed back to health.

Mr Sexton said: “We weren’t sure what it was when we first saw it, it was such an unusual colour for a grey Atlantic seal.

“I have never seen a black seal before, they are very rare. He was washed up on the high tide mark and we thought he was dead, but he put his head up and we saw he was alive but really underweight. I think another day or two and he would have died.

“He was at the age where he would have been left to his own devices by his mother, but he was clearly unable to support and feed himself and he no longer had his mum. He had probably been thrown along in a stormy sea before being washed up.” at Killiechronan beach.”

