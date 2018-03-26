A cross border charity walk in memory of the late Martin McGuinness was a fitting tribute to his memory, his family has said.

Fundraisers walked from Glenowen in Londonderry to Grianan in Co Donegal on Sunday.

The Chieftans Walk event was organised to raise money for the North West Cancer Centre at Derry’s Altnagelvin hospital and raise awareness of amyloidosis, the rare genetic disease that killed the former IRA commander turned Stormont deputy first minister last March.

McGuinness family extend thanks for ‘Chieftain's Walk’ success https://t.co/SKfirNaHxF pic.twitter.com/EY36MXPFNQ — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 25, 2018

Mr McGuinness’s son Fiachra said: “On behalf of our entire family I want to thank everyone who made today such a huge success.

“It was an incredible experience to see people turning out in their thousands to remember our father, to raise funds for the North West Cancer Centre and raise awareness of amyloidosis.

“The Chieftains Walk was a very emotional experience for us as a family but it was also inspiring to see thousands turning out as they did. It really was a fitting tribute and incredible to see.

Beautiful day for the #chieftainswalk! Great atmosphere walking to An Grianán Fort in memory of Martin. All for a good cause. He’d be a proud man today 💚 pic.twitter.com/oW0kJmYLbg — Megan Fearon ⭕️ (@mfearonsf) March 25, 2018

“We want to thank the organising committee who did so much work to make it a success, the stewards, Derry Sinn Fein and all those hundreds of people who helped out in any way.

“With their individual and collective effort the walk was the success that it was. And of course, the people of Derry and further afield who supported the event in such huge numbers.

“My father would be so proud and we are so grateful to you all.”