THE block in Sauchiehall Street that was ravaged by fire last week is to be completely demolished, it has been confirmed.

Council building control officers have been assessing the site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) and Police Scotland once they were certain the blaze was completely extinguished.

It has been decided that the building is not safe and will be demolished.

The street is expected to be sealed off for around two months and diversions will be in place for some time.

The buildings affected are from number 92 to 106 which stretches from The Works shop up to the junction at Hope Street.

The city council confirmed the move today.

A spokesman said: “An exclusion zone has been erected around the site of the dangerous buildings which will be demolished as they cannot be saved.

“Roads and pathways around the site will be closed for a considerable time - a likely estimate is two months for some of them - to allow demolition, and more detailed information will be made available as soon as possible throughout the process.

“We have met with the owners of buildings affected by the fire and will maintain this dialogue over the period.”