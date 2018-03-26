A NURSING home in Midlothian has been threatened with closure unless it makes a series of urgent improvements by next month.

It comes after inspectors raised "serious concerns" about the care provided to elderly residents at Springfield Bank Nursing Home in Bonnyrigg following visits in December 2017 and January 2018.

The 70-bed facility, owned by Darlington-based HC-One Ltd, risks having its registration cancelled unless it can turn the service around by April 21.

The Care Inspectorate issued the 'Improvement Notice' after the home failed to tackle problems highlighted in previous inspections.

In February and March 2017, inspectors found that there were no care plans in place for three out of four residents who were prescribed medication to alleviate stress and distress. The care plans should guide staff on how to use the medication effectively.

They found that the majority of staff had not completed palliative care training and some had not completed dementia care training.

HC-One bills itself as delivering "the kindest homes in the UK with the kindest and most professional staff", but the Care Inspectorate reported that "staff practice in dementia and person-centred

care was not what we would expect to see".

The Care Inspectorate said action is also needed to ensure appropriate care of people with pressure ulcers, that sufficient numbers of staff are working in the care home at all times, and that residents' nutritional needs are met.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Improvement Notice we have served clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.”

A spokesman for HC-One said: "We take feedback from the Care Inspectorate very seriously, and since the inspections, we have been working hard to address its concerns. We have increased the level of training available to staff, and have introduced a rigorous induction programme for new colleagues, to ensure they are aware of and adhere to the high levels of care we expect within the home.

"The Care Inspectorate is pleased with the progress being made in the home, and we are working closely with the regulator, and the local authority, as we continue to make improvements.

"We are confident that we will have addressed all aspects of the Improvement Notice by April, and we look forward to welcoming the Inspectorate back in the future to demonstrate the progress we have made."