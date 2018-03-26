THE Vote Leave campaign may have broken electoral law during the 2016 campaign that delivered a vote for Brexit, according to a legal opinion obtained by two whistleblowers.

The claim, vehemently denied, is contained in a 50-page opinion obtained by Bindman’s Solicitors, who are acting on behalf of Christopher Wylie and Shahmir Sanni.

The two men are at the heart of a series of allegations against Facebook and the data firms Cambridge Analytica and Canadian-based AggregateIQ.

The opinion said information from the pair gave “reasonable grounds” for the Electoral Commission to investigate a possible conspiracy involving two senior members of the Leave campaign now working as advisers to Theresa May in 10 Downing Street.

It called for an “urgent investigation” to establish whether a prosecution could be brought over allegations Vote Leave improperly co-ordinated its activity with the smaller youth campaign, BeLeave, to get round the former’s £7m spending cap.

BeLeave spent more than £600,000 with AggregateIQ for targeted message services.

There are claims - strongly denied - that it was acting under instruction from Vote Leave.

The lawyers issued a screenshot of a Google Drive which appeared to be shared by BeLeave, Vote Leave and AggregateIQ.

The opinion said there were "reasonable grounds" for the Commission to investigate whether any offences were committed "with the knowledge, assistance and agreement" of senior figures in Vote Leave, including Stephen Parkinson and Cleo Watson, who are now advisers to the Prime Minister, as well as the campaign director Dominic Cummings.

"Given the very close working relationships at all material times between Vote Leave and BeLeave, the way up which Mr Parkinson and Ms Watson supervised the work of the young BeLeave volunteers and that Vote Leave and BeLeave staff worked closely together on a daily basis, in the same office, throughout the referendum campaign, it can be properly inferred that Mr Parkinson and Mr Watson must have known about BeLeave's campaign activity, of which the AIQ targeted messaging was a significant part," said the opinion.

There were calls for Mr Parkinson to resign after he outed Mr Sanni, who worked at BeLeave, as his former lover in a weekend statement, forcing his parents in Pakistan to take security measures.

"He was forced to come out to his mum in the middle of the night because No 10 Downing Street decided it was appropriate to out somebody," Mr Wylie, who worked at Cambridge Analytica, told BBC Radio 4.

Mr Sanni told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “This weekend has been one of the most awful weekends for me. The only reason that this was brought to light was just to make it seem that this was a vendetta, when it is not about me.”

In the Commons, the Prime Minister said she had “full confidence” in Mr Parkinson.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who played a leading role in Vote Leave, has dismissed the allegation that the campaign broke election spending rules as “ludicrous”.

Darren Grimes, who was in charge of BeLeave, has denied there was improper collaboration with Vote Leave on campaign material or spending.

Eloise Todd, of anti-Brexit group Best for Britain said: “The police and Electoral Commission must investigate quickly to get to the bottom of this.”