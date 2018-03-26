A FIRE-ravaged block of buildings on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street is to be knocked down causing more than two months of major disruption to city centre businesses, shoppers and motorists.

Demolition crews will spend weeks tearing down the buildings in and around Victoria’s nightclub where the fire started last Thursday.

Among the businesses affected between 92 and 106 Sauchiehall Street are Specsavers, Holland & Barrett, Savers, The Works and Greggs. Businesses on the opposite side of the busy shopping street - McDonalds, EE and Mountain Warehouse - will also be sealed off due to the demolition process.

Nearby streets around the site will also be out of bounds for around two months causing problems for buses and motorists.

Glasgow City Council building control officers took the decision to pull down the block after they were able to assess the site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) and Police Scotland.

A council spokesman said: “Roads and pathways around the site will be closed for a considerable time - a likely estimate is two months for some of them - to allow demolition, and more detailed information will be made available as soon as possible throughout the process.

“We have met with the owners of buildings affected by the fire and will maintain this dialogue over the period.”

Most of the bigger businesses have already relocated staff to other branches in the city but there was criticism from some about the lack of information.

A spokesman for Holland & Barrett said: “The City Council appear to have been putting out media comment about the building, but we are waiting to have details confirmed.”

Other nearby businesses are also still uncertain on the impact if will have on trade with the Pavilion Theatre appealing for help from council bosses and the Scottish Government/ Iain Gordon, manager of the Pavillion Theatre said: “I’ve been struggling to get any information. I’ve left countless messages with building control. Trucks need access to the lane for scenery etc and we have got emergency exits onto the lane. We have had to cancel four shows and we’ve got another one this week.We have our biggest show coming up, Celtic the Musical on April 18, which runs for a month. That’s half a million pounds in takings. We are insured obviously but once we go down.....it’s getting back up again. We can’t get access to the computers to let people know.”

A number of First bus services, which run through the city centre have been diverted. A spokesman for First said it was waiting for an update on future disruption from the city’s transport planners.

Ian Christie a professional loss assessor at Levy & McRae Solicitors, said businesses affected by the fire which haven’t suffered any fire damage could be entitled to claim for loss of trade.

He said: “Normally, businesses would have to be physically damaged but the denial of access clause means that if they are in close proximity and there is a loss of footfall, they can make a claim, from the time the police cordon went up to the time it comes down. A lot of people are not aware of that.”