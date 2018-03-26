A CAR that knocked down a group of children leaving a girl with a broken neck was targeting a man walking in front of them, police have said.

Five youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, about 3.30pm on Saturday when they were hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Police said the target of the attempted murder was a 21-year-old man who was crossing the road in front of the children.

He was hit by the car, which then continued into the young group and reversed back over one injured girl. The car was later found burnt out with police “keeping an open mind” over potential links to a local gang feud.

The 21-year-old and four of the children were treated for minor injuries, while one 14-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride. Her family said she has a broken neck and may need surgery.

The girl’s mother said: “She doesn’t know what happened because she had her back to the car. Whoever did this must hand themselves in. I hope karma catches up with them. Whoever did this is evil – it’s a vile, vile act.”

Police said CCTV showed more people may have been hurt by the car.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Willison said: “The car went through the group and crashed into another vehicle before reversing and making off out the street. It would appear the car reversed over a female.“From CCTV it would appear other people were struck by the car and we would encourage anyone who has been struck by the car to come forward and tell us what they know about the incident.”

Officers have spoken to some of the children caught up in the “terrifying” incident as they build up information.

The Astra was found burnt out in a rural spot in Carmunnock and has been moved for forensic checks.Detective Inspector Peter Sharp added: “Those responsible have shown total disregard for the safety of the public, this must have been a terrifying experience for those involved and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible”.