TWO people are feared to have drowned after their car left the road and plunged 100 ft into a Highland sea loch.

The accident happened on the A832 Dingwall to Ullapool road about three miles west of the Dundonnel Hotel.

It is understood the couple were from Poolewe in Wester Ross and had been visiting relatives in Ullapool when the crash happened.

Local Councillor Derek MacLeod, who represents Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh said their deaths had rocked the local community.

He said: “Workers on a nearby fish farm saw their vehicle enter the sea. The couple are thought to have been returning from visiting relatives in Ullapool when the accident happened. It is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the families involved.

“There is quite a distance to the sea from the road there. It is quite a drop.”

It is believed the car was completely submerged and the alarm was raised by other motorists.

Police, coastguard, a lifeboat and the Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood a body was recovered from the vehicle, which was winched out of the water later in the evening.

Police Scotland were not releasing any further information until next of kin have been informed.

Loch Ewe, Ullapool and Gairloch coastguard rescue teams, Lochinver Lifeboat, six appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were all sent.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said no other vehicle was involved in the incident and thanked motorists for their patience over the area’s road closure.