Facebook is expanding a trial that will see users around the world receive more content from local news sources, as part of its plans to reduce fake news.

It was announced last month that the social network would begin prioritising content from local publishers in America.

The firm now says this scheme will be extended to all countries and all languages on the site.

“Local news helps people connect to their communities about the issues that are closest to home. Earlier this year, we announced a change in the US to prioritise local news so people can see topics that have a direct impact on their community and discover what’s happening in their local area,” the company said.

“Today, we’re expanding that update to people in all countries, in all languages. Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about.”

Facebook said smaller local publishers would be eligible for the scheme alongside larger firms, but will be subject to the same measures to prevent misinformation appearing.

It added the new feature came into effect from yesterday, with the site characterising local publishers as those who receive the majority of their interactions from within the same geographical area, including nearby cities.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has said reducing fake news on the platform is a priority for 2018, following criticism from government officials in the US and UK over the spread of such content.