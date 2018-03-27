IT is one of Scotland’s most picturesque stretches of coastline and budding artists are getting the chance to chance to capture it for posterity by being given painting classes at a studio on its shores.

Spring Fling artists and makers are offering the chance to learn everything from painting with oils to making a beautiful silver ring in the annual arts festival in Dumfries and Galloway.

Among them is John Threlfall, winner of several national wildlife art awards, who is inviting people to discover the magic of drawing with pastels at his studio overlooking the coastline at Rockcliffe.

He said: “If there’s a role for me on this earth it’s to open people’s eyes to the glories all around us.

“It’s not about looking, it’s not about painting, it’s opening your eyes and seeing. The world out there is such a beautiful place.

“For me, art is about mark making and there is no better mark making medium than pastels. It’s a very fun and immediate way of working. You are using pure pigments, and it goes straight down on the paper, so you can establish an image very quickly.”

There is also the chance to join Lisa Rothwell-Young, who is running a session for two at her studio in Langholm, where each will design and make a silver ring, possibly ideal for a couple wanting to create their own unique wedding bands.

She said: “There’s a creative spark in everyone and they just have to find it, for some it’s painting or poetry or singing, for others it might be jewellery making.

The workshops are taking place in the week of, and the week after, the open studios event, which is May 26 to 28.