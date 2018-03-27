IT was blocked by Robert The Bruce’s troops in 1314 as part of their destruction of the castle.
Now one of the oldest and most hidden structures within Edinburgh Castle has been digitally documented and it has revealed valuable insights into the 700-year-old structure.
The Fore Well, the primary source of water for the medieval castle, was cut deep into the volcanic rock.
The well was cleared and extended after 1573
During the Lang Siege in 1573 it was completely blocked by falling masonry from the bombardment of David’s Tower and rendered unusable. It was subsequently cleared and extended in the following century and brought back into use. This later addition of a long straight stonework shaft is clearly visible in the new scans.
Alastair Rawlinson, of Historic Environment Scotland, said: “These scans will help us to monitor the condition of the castle and plan future conservation work.”
