Sixty four people are confirmed to have died in a fire at a shopping centre in Siberia.

Russia’s emergency situations minister Vladimir Puchkov told a televised briefing on Monday that firefighters had finished combing through the four floors of the shopping centre in the city of Kemerovo.

Six bodies have not yet been recovered, he said.

Puchkov would not say how many of the victims were children.

The fire was extinguished on Monday (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations/AP)

The Winter Cherry centre was a popular destination for families and it was packed with visitors on Sunday, the first weekend of the school holiday, when the fire broke out.

The fire was extinguished on Monday morning after burning through the night.

Parts of the building were still smouldering and the floors of the cinema hall had caved in in places, officials said.

State news agency Tass had earlier reported that 11 of the bodies had been found in the centre’s cinema.

(PA Graphics)

The shopping centre opened in 2013 and also included a petting zoo, children’s centre and bowling.

Tass said the fire started on the top floor but the cause was not yet known. A criminal investigation has begun.

The shopping centre is about 1,900 miles east of Moscow.