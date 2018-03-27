POLICE have moved to reassure Muslim communities amid growing fears over a vile online “game” which awards points to those who attack people in hijabs or burn down mosques.

The disturbing craze – dubbed “Punish a Muslim” – is already being probed by counter-terrorism forces down south after letters were sent to five MPs.

The letters, which have been shared widely on social media, urge people to verbally abuse Muslims, pull their head-scarves off, beat them up, torture them, throw acid in their face and even “butcher” them.

The more extreme the action, the more points are awarded – with “burn or bomb a mosque” near the top of the list.

Muslim leaders said the flyers had struck fear into communities, while Police Scotland said it was "monitoring" the situation.

Dr Muhammad Adrees, convener of the Muslim Council of Scotland, said the letters were a “chilling reminder of the very real danger and hatred facing ordinary Muslims every day”.

He added: “Although there are no known recipients in Scotland, they have nonetheless caused considerable alarm and the community needs reassurance, especially since the letters have already triggered Islamophobic incidents here.

“Our advice to members of the public is to remain vigilant and alert but not alarmed. Go about your everyday business, taking some extra precautions. If you feel threatened or are at risk, contact the police immediately."

The issue will be discussed at the Scottish Parliament today as part of a new cross-party group aimed at tackling racism and Islamophobia.

It comes after reports of a number of racist or Islamophobic hate crimes in Glasgow over the last ten days, including two allegations of physical assault.

One young girl has alleged that a schoolboy asked if he could pull her hijab off and film it so he could earn points.

Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, who chairs the new group, called the flyers “abhorrent”.

He added: “It is a sick social media craze that has absolutely no place in our society.”

Foysol Choudhury, chair of the Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council, said a number of Muslims had expressed concerns.

He said some taxi drivers were considering not turning up for work on the day mentioned in the letters, when the "game" will take place.

He said: “This is an appalling and outrageous attack on individuals’ human rights and freedoms.

“The clear intent of the letters is to incite violence and divide communities which will not work.”

Police Scotland's Superintendent David Pettigrew said: "Police Scotland is aware of the recent media coverage of letters received by some individuals in England over the past few weeks that are anti-Islamic in nature.

"While there are no known recipients in Scotland to date, Police Scotland recognise that there is the potential for a rise in fears amongst some community members and also for some incidents of hate to be perceived to have been caused by the publicity around the letters.

"Police Scotland officers are liaising with relevant forces and continues to monitor the situation.

"Regular reviews are being conducted and any action taken will be proportionate and measured, whilst being careful not to inadvertently raise any additional fears or concerns."