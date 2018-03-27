THE company behind the Trespass outdoor clothing brand has seen sales climb 4.5 per cent to £99.4m, but profits were hit by a rise in costs.

And the group cited the challenge posed by the weakening of sterling in the aftermath of the Brexit vote as impacting the cost of the materials it purchases.

For the year to June 25, Jacobs & Turner saw pre-tax profits fall by just less than £500,000 to £4.2m.

The Glasgow-based manufacturer’s directors said in newly published accounts that they were “satisfied” with performance over the period.

“In particular [we] are pleased to report continued growth across all divisions, which has been achieved against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and currency volatility following the UK Brexit decision.”

In recent years Trespass, which makes clothing and equipment for outdoor pursuits, embarked on a long-term investment programme.

In the accounts, Afzal Khushi, a director at the group, said: “The directors remain positive about the future prospects of the group and believe that the on-going programme of investment in the UK and abroad will bring the desired level of profitable growth in the coming years,” they wrote.

The company maintained what it called an “acceptable level” of gross profitability in the face of the adverse impact of sterling’s weakness. Margins fell to 32.1% from 32.7%.

Company accounts show that the fall in profits came from the cost of sales increasing at a higher rate than revenue, while there was a £700,000 increase in distribution costs.

Gains made from exchange rates fell to £224,502 from £1.7m the previous year.

The accounts show the company’s net assets increased by more than £2.5m in the period to £50.6m.

Jacobs & Turner was originally founded in Glasgow in 1938, where it made uniforms for the police and large businesses. It was acquired by Chaudry Mohammed Khushi in the 1960s, who diversified into the likes of jackets and outdoor clothing. The Trespass brand was formed in 1984 and in the 1990s the company began to open retail outlets, with more than 150 stores now open across Europe, including in France, Germany, Austria and Poland.

Its most recent expansion was the launch last year of Trespaws, a range of clothing for dogs.

The group is controlled by Mr Khushi’s sons Akmal and Afzal Khushi.

The company made its name providing clothing for hikers and snowsports enthusiasts. It has expanded into cycling, golf, swimming, and running in recent years.

In 2013 it was awarded the contract to design and supply uniforms for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games workforce, and for the holders of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which saw its uniforms paraded through 70 countries in the lead-up to the Games.

Over the period, the average number of staff employed was 1,634, up 44 from the previous year. There were 151 people employed in office-based roles, 81 in the company’s factory and warehouses and 1,402 in retail positions.

The wage bill increased to £21m from £19.1m while directors’ remuneration increased to £191,601 from 135,456.

The dividend paid out was £200,000, down from £600,000 the previous year.