THE next president of a leading architecture body will be elected by all the members of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

Calls for reform of the institution have come from a group of more than 100 architects, who have called themselves A New Chapter, who have previously accused the 100 year old body of being "self satisfied" and "bunkered."

Recent months have been one of turmoil at the Edinburgh-based institution, with both the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) and the police looking into how the body has been run.

However a report in the Architects Journal said that the body's council has agreed in principle to a series of changes in how it operates.

Among them is a proposal which will see the RIAS move towards the entire membership electing its president.

Under the proposal, any future RIAS president will have to be voted in by the whole membership and no longer be appointed directly by its council.

Other proposals include the creation of an interim audit and finance committee and a governance committee to review structural failures in the running of the incorporation and to consider more significant reforms.

A spokesperson for A New Chapter, which has been led by Malcolm Fraser and Jude Barber, said: ‘[We] consider the proposed changes and decisions made at Wednesday’s Council meeting to be encouraging.

"They are in the spirit of greater openness, membership participation, inclusivity and a renewed spirit of optimism."