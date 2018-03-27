SHOWS of the work of John Bellany and the Italian master Canaletto will feature in this year's visual art festival in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Art Festival, in its 15th year, is to encompass 36 exhibitions in 25 venues across the city in the festival season of August this summer.

The show of Canaletto will be the largest display of the 18th century painter ever shown in Scotland.

The art will be shown at the Queen's Gallery at Holyroodhouse.

The festival is also to unveil a series of new commissions for the festival in May.

The City Art Centre will explore the work of Scottish painter Edwin G. Lucas in the first ever major exhibition of his work, An Individual Eye, while the Open Eye Gallery will mount John Bellany: The Wild Days, focusing on the artist’s abstract work from the period 1980-89.

The majority of work planned for display in the Bellany show has rarely been seen before, the gallery said.

The Fruitmarket Gallery will present the work of British artist Tacita Dean while the Talbot Rice Gallery will exhibit a solo show by the Scottish artist Lucy Skaer.

Rembrandt: Britain’s Discovery of the Master will be a major summer show at the Scottish National Gallery

Group Exhibitions featuring Leading International Artists:

Elsewhere, the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop will present newly commissioned work from Birthe Jorgensen, Santiago Poggio and Scott Rogers, the culmination of a six-month international exchange between Argentina and Scotland.

Sorcha Carey, director of Edinburgh Art Festival, said: "Our festival’s origins lie in the strength of Edinburgh’s year-round visual arts scene.

"As we enter our 15th edition, this year’s partner exhibitions continue to demonstrate the ambitious and inspiring programming that has shaped our Festival from its inception."

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh’s culture and communities convener, said: "The City of Edinburgh Council has championed the Edinburgh Art Festival since it was established and is delighted to continue its support this summer.

"The 2018 programme will feature artworks from all corners of the globe, spanning the city’s many galleries, museums, unique and unusual spaces.

“This year, I’m especially excited to see newly commissioned work from rising stars and a significant display of work by solo female artists."