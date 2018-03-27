TOP chefs Michel Roux and his son Alain are to launch a new restaurant at The Balmoral in Edinburgh.

Alain will take up the position of Signature Chef at a new brasserie and bar that will replace Hadrian’s Brasserie and The Balmoral Bar in May.

He currently retains three Michelin stars at The Waterside Inn, Bray-on-Thames, the only restaurant in the world outside France to have upheld this accolade for more than three decades.

Above: The Balmoral, Edinburgh

A £3 million renovation project has been under way since January 2018 and the new lifestyle space, which will cater for 210 covers across the restaurant and bar, will offer classic French dishes inspired by the finest Scottish ingredients.

Describing the menu and food further, Alain Roux said: "This exciting new brasserie will be defined by a seasonally changing menu rooted in French bistro dishes, in the classic modern style, irresistibly simple, delicious food.

"We will be led by the fantastic array of Scottish ingredients and flavours to include beautiful seafood platters and tasty sharing plates at the bar.

"I want to serve the dishes that I love to cook myself at home and seek out with family and friends when we go out to eat. It will be an exciting menu, informed by my French heritage but totally inspired by Scotland.”

Michel Roux said: "The new brasserie marks a unique alliance between the Roux and Forte families.

"As leaders in our fields, our families are committed to excellence, impeccable service and promoting the next generation with my son, Alain leading the restaurant. We are thrilled to be opening in Edinburgh, the epicentre of Scottish culture and a thoroughly modern city.

"We are fascinated with its proud past and delighted to be part of its vibrant future as we join forces with the award-winning and iconic Balmoral. It is a formidable synergy, an exciting new venture and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers.”

Richard Cooke, General Manager at The Balmoral, said he is "honoured to welcome Michel and Alain Roux to The Balmoral and the wider Rocco Forte family".

"Michel's role in developing British gastronomy has been felt over the course of several decades and his experience and guidance is immeasurable. Alain, who continues to develop his father’s culinary evolution, brings impressive talent and vision to this exciting new project.

“The new brasserie concept will be the perfect complement to our existing culinary offering, and completes a five year refurbishment plan which includes the renovation of our Castle and Old Town view rooms; Michelin-starred Number One; our Afternoon Tea lounge Palm Court and our destination whisky bar, SCOTCH. Our guests and visitors will truly experience five-star dining and service in every corner of the hotel.”

The name and design of the new brasserie will be revealed in the coming weeks.