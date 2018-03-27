THE estimated number of crimes in Scotland rose fractionally last year for the first time in almost a decade, while police approval ratings fell, according to the latest official data.

The Scottish Crime and Justice Survey estimated there were 712,000 crimes in 2016/17, compared to 688,000 in 2014/15, the last year the study was conducted.

However officials said the 3.5 per cent difference was “not statistically significant”.

Estimated violent crimes rose from from 186,000 in 2014/15 to 231,000 last year, but this was officially deemed “unchanged”.

Almost three quarters of violent crimes were minor assaults with no lasting injuries.

Most people experienced no crime whatsoever, with 13.4 per cent saying they had been a victim in 2016/17, down from 20.4 per cent in the first such survey in 2008/09.

A small group of people were repeated victims, with the young and those in the most deprived parts of Scotland worst affected.

Around 4.3 per cent of adults suffered more than 60 per cent of all crimes, while 1.1 per cent of adults experienced 66 per cent of all violent crime, with 0.3 per cent of adults suffering five or more violent crimes, accounting for 28 per cent of incidents.

While the rate of violent crime victimisation has remained at 4.8 per cent in the poorest areas, it has fallen from 3.8 to 2.5 per cent in the rest of Scotland since 2008/09.

Confidence in the police was up on 2008/09, but the picture had deteriorated recently.

Around 58 per cent of adults believed the police in their local area were doing a good or excellent job, down from the 61 per cent in 2012/13, the year before the eight regional forces were merged into Police Scotland.

Confidence in the police to respond quickly fell from 66 per cent in 2012/13 to 64 last year.

Only 37 per cent of crimes were reported to the police.

The Scottish Government emphasised the long-term trends showing total estimated crimes down 32 per cent since 2008/09, with property crime down 34 per cent and violence down 27 per cent over the same period.

More people than ever, 77 per cent, also felt safe to walk alone after dark in their neighbourhood last year.

The survey was based on interviews with almost 5,600 adults about their experience of crime, whether or not reported to police.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Scotland’s firm focus on prevention, responsive policing and local partnerships to help individuals and communities keep themselves safe has had a positive impact on long-term crime trends and people’s feeling of safety, with recorded crime at a 43-year low.

“While this progress is cause for encouragement, it will never be an excuse for complacency. I have commissioned further research into those areas where violence persists.

“A better understanding of the nature and circumstances of violence can help improve how not only the justice system, but wider public services pre-empt and respond to the issue. We must keep identifying those areas where we can most effectively focus our collective efforts to achieve the greatest impact, ensuring all our communities benefit from falling crime.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr said the survey painted a picture of “rising violent crime, diminishing confidence in the police and unreported crime”.

He said: “It is extremely worrying that violent crime is increasing despite no change in overall crime rates; with a 63 per cent of crime unreported, the true figures could be much higher.

“It is particularly troubling that such a small percentage of victims experience over 60 per cent of all crime and it is clear that victim support must be prioritised.

“The public has, once again, made clear their support for the use of prisons, to keep the public safe, and local policing.

“This survey repeatedly highlights how out of touch the SNP justice strategy is and, as a result, public confidence in the police is diminishing.

“The SNP soft touch approach to crime abandons victims, undermines the police and enables criminals to walk away from punishment.”

Scottish LibDem MSP Liam McArthur added: “As the national force marks its fifth anniversary, it is concerning to see that there has been a downturn in the public's perception of the police performance in some areas since centralisation.

"Local officers and staff work incredibly hard for their areas but they have been let down by the turmoil that has gone on at the top. The SNP's botched centralisation has not delivered the benefits that they were promised."