SCOTTISH ministers are to raise concerns over the use of European arrest warrants in the wake of the attempted extradition of an ex-Catalan politician.

Professor Clara Ponsati, an academic at the University of St Andrews, risks being deported to Spain to face charges of “rebellion” linked to last year’s controversial independence referendum.

But her lawyer has insisted she will fight the move, arguing it represents "a systematic attempt to criminalise the desire for independence".

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said it was “well established” that the Scottish Government supports the right of the people of Catalonia to determine their own future.

In a statement to MSPs, he added: “We profoundly regret that the Spanish Government has failed to engage in dialogue with Catalonia’s politicians, and that the issue is now instead subject to the judicial process.”

He said ministers had already been in touch with the Spanish embassy, while External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop was writing to the Spanish ambassador.

Mr Matheson added: “We have concerns over how the system of European arrest warrants is being used, and we will be raising this matter with the European Commission.”

A Spanish judge issued arrest warrants for Ms Ponsati and other fugitive politicians on Friday, including Catalonia's ex-leader Carles Puigdemont, now detained by German police.

Ms Ponsati returned to Scotland earlier this month, having been in Belgium since fleeing Spain with Mr Puigdemont and three other former cabinet members following an unsuccessful bid to declare independence from Spain in October.

She was previously director of the school of economics and finance at St Andrews.