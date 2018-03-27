SCOTTISH teachers have rejected a pay offer of three per cent arguing it fails to value the important role of the profession.
The move comes after Cosla, the umbrella body for local authorities, agreed teachers should be offered the same rise as other council workers.
Teaching unions, including the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), are campaigning for a ten per cent pay rise to make up for salary erosion over the past decade.
The EIS has already threatened strike action if the claim is not met.
A trade union spokesman from the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers said: “The teachers’ side negotiators have rejected this offer for Scotland’s teachers as it falls far short of the 10% pay claim.
“The offer proposed by employers fails to deliver on the need to value education and value teachers by delivering appropriate salaries for Scotland’s teaching professionals.
“There is a growing crisis in teacher recruitment and retention across Scotland, and declining rates of pay is one of the key factors contributing to this problem.”
A Scottish Government spokeswoman warned unions against taking strike action.
She said: “Industrial action in our schools is not in the interest of anyone, least of all pupils and parents.
“Negotiations are now underway and the government will play its part. We urge everyone table to take a constructive approach.
“We will also, alongside employers and unions, take part in a strategic review of pay and reward?.”
