POST Office staff were said to be shocked and saddened after a man died following an alleged incident involving two other men at the premises.
The man who died following the alleged disturbance in Cardonald Post Office has been named by police as John McGuire, 56.
His relatives have been informed of his death following the incident which took place around 2pm on Paisley Road West on Saturday.
A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad time.
"This is now a matter for the police and the courts, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”
Mr McGuire was alleged to have been involved in the incident with at least two other men who have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.
A 49-year-old and 62-year-old man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
