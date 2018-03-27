TWO state schools in the west of Scotland have been given top marks by inspectors.

Hillhead High School, in Glasgow, and St Ninian's High School, in Kirkintilloch, have received the joint best inspection reports since new ratings were introduced in 2015.

The schools were both rated "excellent" for leadership by inspectorate body Education Scotland and "very good" for the quality of teaching, raising standards and looking after pupils.

The only other school to achieve the same benchmarks was Larbert High School in Falkirk.

Hillhead has a high proportion of pupils from some of the poorest neighbourhoods in Glasgow and many also have English as a second language. St Ninian's also serves a diverse community with 14 per cent of pupils from deprived backgrounds.

The report into Hillhead praised the school for its innovative approach to the curriculum - with pupils allowed to sit Highers over two years rather than the traditional "two term dash".

It said: "Leadership is a major strength of the school, with the headteacher and four deputes providing strong and supportive direction, characterised by openness, consultation and positive modelling.

"Over the past five years, school leaders and staff have developed several sector-leading, strategic initiatives which ensure that young people ... benefit from high-quality learning experiences and are supported well in achieving their potential."

The report into St Ninian's said a key strength of the school was the "outstanding leadership" of the headteacher in promoting high aspirations and developing a belief that "anything is possible".

It said: "This is driving school improvement and empowering staff to initiate change and take forward developments that are improving outcomes for young people.

"Strong relationships and high expectations across the school are resulting in highly motivated young people who engage well in their learning and are achieving success.

"The very strong sense of shared values across the school community which is underpinned by the school’s Catholic identity and reflected in every aspect of the school’s work."