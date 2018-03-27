LONDON and Edinburgh are “edging closer and closer” to securing a deal that avoids a constitutional crisis over the UK Government’s flagship Brexit Bill, Theresa May has told MPs.

Her remarks echo those expressed by Alun Cairns, the Welsh Secretary, following the Joint Ministerial Committee earlier this month in Whitehall, who said a deal was “closer,” and reflected the upbeat mood expressed by Nicola Sturgeon, who made clear the obstacles to an agreement, while not inconsiderable, were not insurmountable.

Theresa May warns Vladimir Putin: UK will use "every capability" to defend itself

Giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee of committee chairmen and women, the Prime Minister told the SNP’s Pete Wishart that intergovernmental talks continued to make progress.

“As you know, Clause 11 [of the EU Withdrawal Bill] has gone through some changes as we’ve been listening to the concerns that the devolved administrations have raised.

“That's why the approach that is now proposed is one of an assumption of devolution but then with a recognition that there will need to be some frameworks; rather than the other way round.”

She went on: “We will be devolving considerably more powers down to the devolved administrations but we want to ensure that we get the right solution to determining what those frameworks should be and where those frameworks should be.

“We’re continuing to discuss and there is what I perceive to be genuine intent on both sides to come to something that is going to resolve this particular issue. But it’s going to take some further discussion.”

The Herald understands talks between officials are continuing and that ministerial bilaterals could take place after the Easter recess.

READ MORE: Academic at centre of Spanish extradition battle to hand herself in to police

Mr Wishart said it would be “contrary to everything that devolution is about” if the bill were pushed through without the consent of Edinburgh and Cardiff.

“My intention is to come to an agreement with the devolved administrations that enables...a way forward that meets the requirement both of ensuring that people are going to be able to continue to trade easily within the UK as they do today, but respects devolution,” explained Mrs May.

She added: “We’ve been edging closer and closer…That’s where our focus is.”

READ MORE: Huge challenges on devolved social security, watchdog warns

UK Government lawyers have until April 18 to launch a challenge to the Scottish and Welsh Governments’ Continuity Bills.

It is thought they will launch a challenge as an insurance policy just in case the intergovernmental talks on the Withdrawal Bill fail. The legislation will return to the House of Lords after Easter with a vote at Report Stage by mid-May.

If, by then, there is still no agreement with the First Minister and her colleagues, then it is understood the PM will press on regardless with what she regards as “vital legislation,” despite the constitutional outcry that will then ensue.