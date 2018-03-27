SCOTTISH consumers are getting increasingly concerned about how the result of Brexit will affect their pocket, according to new research.

Which?’s consumer insight report, which paints a picture of the average consumer in Scotland in 2017 and the issues they face in everyday life, reveals that concerns in Scotland about how Britain's departure from Europe will affect them have been increasing.

And Scots (59 per cent) are also markedly more worried about Brexit than their southern counterparts (51 per cent).

There is greater worry now than when Which? last did its last consumer insight report. Brexit concerns amongst Scots have increased by seven percentage points (from 52 per cent in 2015 to 59 per cent in 2017).

The increasing financial worries have also manifest themselves when Scots are asked about the costs of a range of goods and services.

Compared to Which?’s 2016 Scottish consumer insight report, worries about fuel prices have increased by four percentage points points (from 64 per cent to 68) and food prices by three percentage points (59 per cent to 62).

And Scotland was more concerned about fuel prices and energy prices than the rest of the UK where 64 per cent and 63 per cent registered worries.

But fewer cite concerns about interest rates on savings, down by seven percentage points (from 28 per cent to 21), and pension values which has gone down by six percentage points (from 61 per cent to 55).

The snapshot of findings for 2017 found many Scots anticipate increasing spending on the ‘must-pay’ bills in the next twelve months - such as energy bills and groceries (both 31 per cent), running a car (30 per cent) and paying rents or mortgage (19 per cent).

And many felt that they were likely to reduce spending on ‘luxury’ items, including socialising, eating out and takeaways (30 per cent), big ticket household items (24 per cent) and alcohol or tobacco (24 per cent), while 21 per cent may have to decrease the amount they put away into savings and investments.

The news comes as the Scottish Government is due to consult on its plans for Scotland’s new unified, statutory consumer body, Consumer Scotland, which was recommended in November 2015.

Which? is calling on the Scottish Government to ensure that its plans for Consumer Scotland address the everyday concerns and needs of the Scottish consumer.

Alex Neill, Which? home products and services managing director said: “Our research shows that many Scottish people are struggling with day to day consumer issues such as their fuel and energy bills and believe the situation could get worse over the next year.

“With the Scottish Government due to set out its plans for its new Consumer Scotland body, there is a prime opportunity to establish an organisation which can tackle these concerns and restore consumer trust in critical services in Scotland.”

Which?'s findings also show that certain industries need to do much more to gain consumer trust in Scotland – these include the car industry and estate and lettings agents with levels of trust 10 per cent or below.

Train companies, airline/holiday operators and energy suppliers all have room for improvement with only 33 per cent, 32 per cent and 31 per cent of Scottish consumers trusting them respectively.

The water industry has the highest trust score at 69 per cent. However providers of other essential services could improve – trust in broadband/home phone providers is at 43 per cent, banking at 41 per cent and mobile phone services at 36 per cent.