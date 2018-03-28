SNP ministers will struggle to deliver a new £3bn-a-year devolved social security system on time because of recruitment issues, the country’s spending watchdog has warned.

The Auditor General for Scotland said that, after good early progress, the plans to administer 11 benefits within Scotland had reached a “critical point”.

Caroline Gardner also criticised the Scottish Government for failing to estimate the total cost of assuming a raft of new economic and financial powers, including social security.

The UK government has given Holyrood £200m to bed in new powers in the 2012 and 2016 Scotland Acts, but the cost of implementing social security alone is more than £300m.

Ms Gardner said the Scottish government needed to improve its transparency and say how much the total would be, given the shortfall would have to come from the Scottish budget.

New responsibilities include several taxes including a share of VAT, employability services, and the Crown Estate.

The first wave of devolved social security benefits started last October, with Scottish choices for Universal Credit.

Carer’s Allowance Supplement, Best Start Grant and Funeral Expense Assistance are due to be phased in by summer 2019.

Other devolved benefits, including attendance allowance, carer’s allowance, personal independence payments and winter heating allowance, will be delivered from April 2020.

In a new report, Managing the Implementation of the Scotland Acts, Ms Gardner commended the work the SNP government had undertaken so far on social security.

But she said the timescales remained “very challenging” given the complexity of delivering a social security system, potential IT issues, and the need for highly-skilled personnel.

“It will be challenging for the Scottish Government to get the number of people and skills it needs in time,” her report said. “The specialist nature of some of these roles means they are often in short supply, and there is external competition for recruitment.”

There was also competition within the government itself, with an internal brain drain seeing around 120 of the initial 300 social security staff transferred from other arms of government.

This was already "putting pressure on other Scottish Government directorates".

The report also warned that, because there was less than a year between the delivery or the first and second wave of benefits, there may be little too time to learn from mistakes.

“It is not clear whether enough time is built in to allow for effective review and learning from wave one,” the report said.

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: “The SNP simply hasn’t done its homework when it comes to the huge challenge of implementing these significant new powers that are coming to Holyrood.

“It’s incredible that the SNP government hasn’t at least attempted to work out how much this is going to cost.

“If ministers are caught out by these costs, the excess cash will have to come from the budget, and that will mean schools, hospitals and other public services being short-changed.

“Time is running out, and the people of Scotland will not forgive the SNP government if it makes a mess of the processing of this.

“We’ve seen what a farce the SNP managed to make with processing CAP payments for farmers in recent years.

“If that’s repeated with social security money, the chaos will be unprecedented.”

Labour's Mark Griffin MSP said: "Finding skilled staff is also a serious concern. Our public services are full of examples of the SNP government not being able to workforce plan adequately - that must not be replicated for Scotland's new social security powers."

Scottish LibDem social security spokesperson Caron Lindsay said: “This golden opportunity to tackle poverty and inequality can't be squandered.

"This report shows that there is still a mammoth task ahead. The IT infrastructure and skills must be in place to support the smooth transfer of powers. People are relying on ministers to get this right and they can't afford for their payments to go astray or be delayed.”

Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman said: "We recognise the significant amount of work still to be done as we continue the programme to transfer powers, bring forward legislation and build the infrastructure we need.

"We are confident that we have robust plans in place and a full understanding of our overarching costs and are on track to deliver benefits to Scotland's people."