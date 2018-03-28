MORE than 150 entries were received this year for The Look Awards 2018 which celebrate Scotland’s hair, beauty and aesthetics talents.

The list of finalists has now been drawn up for the awards which are sponsored by City of Glasgow College, The Scottish Hair and Beauty Show, Remi Cachet, The Great British Barbering Academy and Fake Bake.

The judges were on the lookout for the top hair stylists, makeup artists, salons, spas and clinics and selected finalists across 20 categories.

This year, the hair categories will be live judged at The Scottish Hair and Beauty Show on our very own Look Awards stage on Sunday, April 22 at the SEC, Glasgow.

City of Glasgow College is sponsoring two categories this year, the Hair Stylist of the Year Award and the Best Start Up Award.

Elspeth McCallum, Industry Academy Curriculum Head said: "City of Glasgow College would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the finalists this year and wish them all the very best of luck on the night.

"The standard has been fantastic and it will be very difficult to choose a winner from the amazing talent chosen. You should all be very proud to be finalists. Well done."

Remi Cachet is sponsoring the Hair Extension Specialist Award and its founder, Victoria Lynch, said: “Well done to all the entrants, we loved looking through your work and the talent here in Scotland. With a special interest on the Hair Extension Award we were keen to look at the detail of the entry, the application work as well as the finished look and we cannot wait for the grand final now."

The Scottish Hair and Beauty Show is sponsoring the Spa of the Year Award.

Gary Hackett, Show Director, said: “Congratulations to all of the finalists for this year’s Look Awards. Myself and the Scottish Hair & Beauty show team are looking forward to celebrating with you all on Sunday 22nd April at the Awards Ceremony.”

The Best Use of Social Media category is sponsored for a third year by Fake Bake. Sandra Vaughan, Global Beauty Consultant, said: “The finalists at The Look Awards 2018 really do reflect the cream of the crop in Scotland. We were very impressed with the standard of entries, however it is clear to see why those who made the shortlist did, they have demonstrated a real flare in their industry.”

Winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Jennifer Reoch on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow. Tables are £900 plus VAT and include a champagne reception, goody bag, three-course dinner and entertainment.

To view the full shortlist, please click Look Awards Shortlist 2018.PDF

To book your tickets, visit www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-look-awards/ or contact Kerry Medford on 0141 302 7319 or at Kerry.medford@newsquest.co.uk