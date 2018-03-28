THE author Irvine Welsh is backing a new national campaign to encourage "rebellious" writing in Scotland.

The Trainspotting author has backed a drive by the Scottish Book Trust to find new writers whose "rebel" work will appear online for a celebration of writing later this year.

The Rebel writing campaign is open for submissions from 28 March to 6 June and during that time Scottish Book Trust is encouraging the people of Scotland to reveal their rebellious tales.

It said: "It doesn’t matter if it’s skiving school in the glory days of your youth, taking a stand against the establishment or pinching the last biscuit from the tin, Scottish Book Trust wants to know what Rebel means to you."

Welsh said: “In an uncertain and obtuse age, the only currency you can have is education and knowledge.

"It is incumbent on everyone to read and educate themselves.

"This is how we realise ourselves.

"It's why we read and it's why we write - to share our stories and culture with others."

Writers of all ages and experiences are being asked to submit their work.

They can be stories, poems, comic strips, plays or letters of up to 1,000 words, in English, Gaelic or Scots.

Entries will appear on Scottish Book Trust’s website and a selection of the stories will be published in an e-book for Book Week Scotland.

As part of the campaign writers including Sara Sheridan, Wayne Price, Jayne Baldwin and Renita Boyle will take part.

Ms Sheridan said: "The theme of rebellion is close to my heart.

"I’m excited to be involved with this year’s writing campaign and I’m looking forward to reading about rebels of all kinds – silent, vocal, wild and hilarious."

'Rebel writing workshops' will take place during April and May in Aberdeen, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Galashiels, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth, Shetland, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: "The theme of Rebel is a perfect fit for 2018 and we are sure the people of Scotland have some enlightening stories to share.

"This is an excellent opportunity, whether you are a confident writer or looking to put pen to paper for the very first time."