By Gordon McLean, Macmillan Cancer Support

IN the last five consecutive years, cancer waiting times targets have not been hit once across Scotland. To ensure we do not see a repeat of this worrying statistic long-term action is needed.

People with cancer deserve to begin treatment as quickly as possible. It is a simple equation. Severe delays can affect someone’s chances of survival and can impact on their ability to recover. Waiting long lengths of time are an unnecessary stress on someone who has just received a cancer diagnosis.

We need to understand what’s going wrong and how we can create a system that works.

Our hard-working doctors, nurses and staff over the Past five years must have felt boxed in with targets being missed and pressure mounting.

More people than ever before are getting cancer. Currently there are 220,000 people living with cancer in Scotland and this is expected to reach almost 400,000 by 2030. That means more people for tests and treatments. Equally, more people are surviving. While better survival rates are obviously a good thing, the NHS is struggling to support them. Finishing treatment does not mean someone has fully recovered. Many people will have physical, emotional and even financial issues as a result – problems that can last for years after treatment ends. We simply cannot continue to support people with cancer in the same way we always have, with no additional resource. It is time to think differently.

There are many lessons to be learnt from our £5 million Transforming Care After Treatment programme we funded in partnership with the Scottish Government. We want to do more to help the NHS and Scottish Government. There are many other charities and groups who can also bring expertise.

We cannot and should not lean on the generosity of our hardworking NHS staff. Failing to prepare for the future is preparing to fail the thousands more who will receive a cancer diagnosis in the next five years.

Gordon McLean works for Macmillan Cancer Support.