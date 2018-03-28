AS the cold winds of winter finally recede and the sun begins to peak from behind the clouds, Scots could be forgiven for turning their thoughts to summer.

But now forecasters have revealed that the warmer weather may be here sooner than most people realise – and gone just as quick.

According to an analysis of almost half a century of sunshine patterns in Scotland, May is the brightest and driest month of spring and summer time, while August is the wettest and most gloomy.

Independent forecasters Weatherquest tapped into 40 years of data and found that summer is coming earlier in Scotland with May scoring more hours of sunshine (189 hours) on average than any other ‘summer’ month, followed by June (159 hours), July (155 hours) and August (146 hours).

And while sunshine decreases in August, the amount of rainfall goes up as the months go on – from 57 mm in May to 73mm three months later.

Looking even further back at historical data to the 1960s, the number of rain days in Britain in August have increased by 11 per cent but in May have fallen by 12 per cent.

Jim Bacon, managing director at Weatherquest, said: “We’ve been looking through decades of data and our research has revealed that May has indeed got drier and sunnier, whilst August isn’t always the sunny month it is conventionally thought to be by the Scottish public.

“Who knows whether the trend of more rainy days in August and fewer rainy days in May will continue, but it certainly gives Brits reason to get outside and enjoy their summer as early as possible.”

The research was conducted for the Pimm’s Summer Forecast, which is released annually by the drink-maker.

Elly Martin, a senior brand manager, said that the company had changed their advertising habits to earlier in the summer, as Pimms is a popular tipple at picnics.

She said: “Conventional wisdom has it that the UK’s sunshine months are June, July and August. However, our report confirms that we should recalibrate our summer plans to make the most out of May and get those barbecues primed and ready.

“It’s time to ensure we Brits aren’t wasting our summer and go al fresco as soon as possible.”

Forecaster Sian Lloyd, added: “If we really wanted to get the most out of our summer – we should consider following the lead of our friends in the north, the Scots.

“While schools in England and my native Wales keep studying into late July, Scotland’s have emptied by late June – meaning families can make the most of the sunshine.

Martin Bowles, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “We use different data to that which is behind this report, but May does seem to be the driest month for Scotland.”

But he cautioned against breaking out the barbecues just yet. He said: “Looking forward, we think the next couple of weeks will be colder than average before things start to pick up.”