THE SNP’s economic strategy risks becoming hopelessly confused as a myriad of plans and talking shops gets in the way of improvement, according to a leading thinktank.

In a stinging verdict, the Fraser of Allander Institute said Scotland’s “cluttered policy landscape” was leading to duplication, wasted effort and muddle.

Scotland’s economy grew by just 0.6 per cent last year, compared to 1.7 per cent for the UK as a whole.

A sharp decline in the construction sector was the key driver behind the low GDP growth.

The Institute's March commentary said Brexit remained the biggest challenge on the horizon, but its potential impact was being made worse by homegrown bureaucracy.

In November 2007, the new SNP administration set a single economic strategy: “to focus the Government and public services on creating a more successful country, with opportunities for all of Scotland to flourish, through increasing sustainable economic growth”.

However there has since been a burgeoning of different strategies, city deals, enterprise bodies and advisory boards, which has created a lack of clarity on the economy.

Plans include an economic strategy, digital strategy, energy strategy, circular economy strategy, climate change plan, trade and investment strategy, labour market strategy, social enterprise strategy, hydro nation strategy, action plan for women in enterprise, manufacturing action plan, youth employment strategy and even an Arctic strategy.

There also numerous sector specific strategies, including food and drink, tourism, textiles, and life sciences, and a raft of quangos, including Scottish Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland, the Scottish Funding Council, Visit Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the Scottish Futures Trust, Scottish National Investment Bank, and Business Gateway.

FAI director Professor Graeme Roy said returning to a unified vision for the economy might be the “most significant and effective step the Scottish Government could take in 2018”.

He said: “In 2007, the Scottish Government set out a novel approach centred upon a single economic strategy around which the entire public sector was to be aligned. However, the past decade has seen a proliferation of different strategies, advisory groups and bodies which have arguably cluttered the policy and delivery landscape.

“Whilst many will no doubt have improved Scotland’s economic performance, do we know which ones? Is such a structure the most effective way to support the economy?

“Such an approach can lead to confusion, a lack of alignment, duplication and weakened accountability. It also makes evaluating what actually works all the more difficult.

“Strategies and advisory groups are no substitute for good policy delivery based on evidence, data and impact.”

Tory MSP Dean Lockhart said the “scattergun” approach was hurting economic growth.

He said: “The Fraser of Allander Institute is quite clear that this chaotic range of policies has been harmful.

“Part of this chaos has been the SNP’s insatiable desire to set up quangos, which are clearly overlapping and causing even more confusion.

“Scotland’s economy grew at a fraction of the UK’s last year, and projections don’t seem to get any better.

“The SNP doesn’t have anyone to blame but itself for this - it’s in charge of the economy and the anti-business attitude has caused untold damage.

“It’s no surprise such a damning verdict has been delivered on SNP policy when it’s been so distracted by constitutional matters over the course of the last 10 years.”

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP has held back Scotland's economy for more than a decade, doing nothing but tinkering around the edges.

"SNP ministers' handling of business rates has been shambolic, their economic strategy is out of date and they are complacent about the lack of growth in the economy.

"Labour is the only party to have developed an industrial strategy that will create high-wage, high-skill jobs - and we are the only party that would use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to end austerity and boost economic growth."

Scottish LibDem spokesperson Councillor Carolyn Caddick said the Scottish Government was presideing over “a listless and stagnant” economy.

She said: “The Scottish Government has launched so many initiatives, programs and strategies that they cannot see the wood for trees. Scottish Liberal Democrats would boost our economy by investing in people’s talents, education and mental health."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are supporting business and continuing to grow Scotland’s already strong economy by focusing on investment, internationalisation, innovation and inclusive growth."