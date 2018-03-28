TROUBLED engineering firm BiFab has won a contract on a proposed wind project in the Firth of Forth although the withdrawal of key government subsidies means it may never get off the ground.

Two-blade turbine specialist 2-B Energy, which has been given permission to develop a two-turbine demonstration project in the Firth of Forth, has sent a letter of intent to BiFab confirming it is the preferred supplier on the project, which could extend to nine turbines.

2-B Energy commercial director Scott Harper said: “We’ve made the commitment to BiFab to do the demonstration turbines.

“Our procurement is pretty far advanced and we could press forward pretty quickly with contract orders – that would be two structures with the hope of looking at consent extension, which would be up to eight or nine turbines.”

The contract would allow BiFab, which will be forced to close in June unless it gets new work in, to keep its yards open long enough to be able to bid on larger projects later this year.

BiFab business development manager Iain Scrimger said: “Progress towards a final order would provide welcome continuity for our operations in Methil especially at a key time when the current contracts come to an end.”

However, Mr Harper said the future of the project is in jeopardy because a subsidy package offered by the UK Government would require the turbines to be generating electricity by the end of September this year.

While trade association Renewable UK is lobbying the Government for an extension to that deadline, Mr Harper said that is “probably impossible”.

“Until we can find an alternative to the subsidy then the demonstration project won’t be able to go ahead,” he said.

BiFab, which was bailed out by a £15 million loan from the Scottish Government at the end of last year, is due to run out of work at the end of this month, when its contract on the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm comes to an end.

It has been gradually laying off agency staff as their fixed-term contracts come to an end and in February began a redundancy consultation with all of its 220 permanent staff.

Unless it wins new work it will start laying people off within the next few weeks and will close its yards at Burntisland and Methil in Fife and at Arnish on Lewis in June.

In addition to the 2-B Energy project, BiFab is also understood to be down to the final two bidders being considered for work on the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm Project, a seven-turbine floating array planned for the waters off Aberdeen.

Larger projects that BiFab would be expecting to bid for later this year include the £2 billion Neart na Gaoithe windfarm that is due to be constructed in the waters off Fife.

That project was delayed by court action from the RSPB, which had argued that wind turbines would pose a threat to local populations of gannets, puffins and kittiwakes.

The UK Supreme Court called a halt to that case in November last year, clearing the way for developer Mainstream Renewable Power to start fundraising for the project.

It is expected that it will be in a position to tender for the work in the final few months of this year