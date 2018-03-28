A PAINTING gifted to the University of Aberdeen has been identified as a £2m work by one of the great Italian artists.

The image of Roman ruins outside a city has now been positively identified by two experts as an original work by 18th century Venetian artist Canaletto.

The discovery, more than 150 years after it was was donated to the university, has been published in a leading art magazine, The Burlington Magazine, by John Gash, a senior lecturer in the history of art at the university, and the leading Canaletto expert, Charles Beddington.

Mr Gash said: "It was often thought to be from the Canaletto school – that is, by one of Canaletto’s pupils or someone imitating his style.

"However I and others have long suspected it was a real Canaletto and now we have been able to confirm this.

“It is clear from the technique and the style, as in the language of forms and composition, that this is a Canaletto and is in fact an autograph work of the highest quality."

The painting had previously decorated the University’s Principal’s house.

In researching the painting, Mr Gash read an 1865 article from the Aberdeen Journal that explained the picture was left to the University two years previously by Alexander Henderson of Caskieben, Dyce, together with other paintings and an internationally-important collection of ancient Greek pottery.

The newspaper article describes the painting as ‘The Ruins of a Temple’, by ‘B. Canaletti’.

Canaletto’s name was Giovanni Antonio Canal, but his nephew and pupil, Bernardo Bellotto, was confusingly also later known as Canaletto.

So it is unclear whether Henderson, who donated the paintings, believed the painting to be by Canaletto’s nephew, or had merely got the name of the original Canaletto confused.

The painting is not signed by the artist.

Mr Gash added: "Occasionally, Canaletto did sign his works but not in this example.

"However in the middle of the painting is a ruin which displays the coat of arms of his family. It’s unlikely someone else would include that, so it acts as a kind of surrogate signature."

Canaletto was one of the most important Venetian painters of the 18th century. He specialised in view paintings or ‘vedute’ and was renowned for his precisely reproduced images of Venice.

The ‘Ruins of a Temple’ painting at the University of Aberdeen is not of Venice’s famous canals but a capriccio – a collection of many different elements brought together for the purposes of aesthetics – of a ruined temple on the outskirts of a city (perhaps based on Rome or Padua) with a number of people in the foreground and background.

“It is difficult to put an accurate price on paintings such as this but given its physical size, subject matter and the quality of the piece I would suggest it could be worth between £1.5million and £2million,” said Mr Gash.

Plans are under way by the University to publicly display the Canaletto and the other related items.