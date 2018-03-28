The Scottish and Welsh Governments have united to call for clarity on rural funding after Brexit.

Welsh rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths and her Scottish counterpart Fergus Ewing have written jointly to the UK Government to express concern information is not being shared with the devolved administrations.

The letter, which follows the latest meeting between the relevant ministers from the UK administrations, complains of a lack of action and a failure to share key documents across the four nations.

Ms Griffiths and Mr Ewing said information sharing must be improved with one years to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union.

Ms Griffiths said: "We are dedicated to the four-nations approach, however we need to be stepping up a gear on post-Brexit plans and unfortunately progress seems to be slowing.

"I was encouraged by commitments to work collaboratively, engagement through our long-standing quadrilateral arrangements and huge efforts going on at official level.

"But crucially we still lack certainty on rural funding, we find information is not being shared with us, or not shared early enough, and we are concerned about Defra's efforts to water down our joint statement on an environmental vision."

Mr Ewing added: "The Scottish and Welsh governments have pressed for clarity and certainty on rural and marine funding at every Ministerial forum held since 2016.

"We have now written jointly to UK Ministers setting out key questions for a new official-led group to consider and address relating to funding, and for that group to meet as soon as possible.

"We remain absolutely committed to a collaborative approach on key shared interests on rural and environmental matters. But we are becoming increasingly frustrated at UK Ministers' failure to take that seriously.

"For example we have not been provided with copies of key documents of importance such as a white paper on fisheries, a draft fisheries bill and draft agriculture bill - nor have we even been advised when these and other documents will be available.

"We cannot be expected to make decisions on important matters without sight of all relevant documents."