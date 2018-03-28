AN MSP’s bid to ban public authorities from using maps of Scotland where Shetland appears in a small box has taken a step forward.

Tavish Scott, who represents Shetland, has won assurances from the Scottish Government that it will work with him to make maps more geographically accurate.

Mr Scott insisted properly portraying where Shetland is located “would go a long way to understanding the challenges we face as an island”.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP is pushing for an amendment to new legislation aimed at handing greater powers to the islands.

He said: “This is a debate about the islands, after all. And this amendment seeks to put islands in the right place.

“The logistics of getting to and from Shetland are all too often forgotten, and this has an impact on the crucial economies of the islands, for instances the movement of oil, gas and seafood. Recognising where Shetland is located would go a long way to understanding the challenges we face as an island.”

Islands Minister Humza Yousaf told a Holyrood committee he “accepted the spirit of the amendment”, which would require official Scottish Government publications and correspondence to feature Shetland in its correct geographic location.

Mr Yousaf also pledged to write to all Scottish local authorities to get them to back the principle of the amendment, and promised to look into practical ways he could support it.

Mr Scott said: “I am grateful to the Islands Minister for his constructive approach to my amendment, and his assurance to work together with me to work out how we can move this forward. It is my priority to ensure we use the Islands Bill to deliver a Shetland mapping requirement in law.

“I am glad the Scottish Government sees the principle behind this amendment, which goes to the heart of what the Islands Bill is all about: recognition of the unique status of islands communities.”