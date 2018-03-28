THE ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati whom the Spanish Government want extradited has been granted bail but was forced to surrender her passport.
The 61-year-old professor, who was director of the School of Economics and Finance at St Andrew's University,
had returned to Scotland from Catalonia after the Spanish Government overturned their Independence Referendum result.
Professor Ponsati, accompanied by her lawyer, Aamer Anwar, handed herself in to St Leonard's Police Station in Edinburgh this morning and was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Spanish Government. They claim the professor is guilty of rebellion and misappropriation of funds. If found guilty, she could face a 30 years sentence.
In a brief hearing at the Scottish Extradition Court in Edinburgh, Advocate Depute, Michael Meehan, said The Crown did not oppose bail.
The only condition being that Professor Ponsati surrender her passport.
For Professor Ponsati, Advocate, Claire Mitchell, said her client agreed to that.
Sheriff Nigel Ross told Professor Ponsati that the court had received the extradition request from the Spanish Supreme Court, that she had confirmed her name and did not agree to extradition. The Crown, he added, did not oppose bail.
A Preliminary hearing will take place on April 12 with the next hearing on April 18.
