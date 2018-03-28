THOUGH possessed of a voice best suited to telling bedtime stories to grandchildren, Sir David Attenborough did not half read the riot act at the end of his television series, Blue Planet II.

“We are at a unique stage in our history,” said the nonagenarian broadcaster and naturalist. “Never before have we had such an awareness of what we are doing to the planet. And never before have we had the power to do something about that. Surely we have a responsibility to care for our Blue Planet. The future of humanity, and indeed all life on Earth, depends on us.”

Was it the Churchillian phrasing, giving that sense of a call to arms, which made the difference? Was it the messenger himself, a genuine national treasure long before the phrase became so overused as to mean little? Or was the sight of animals suffering and dying as a result of our selfishness enough to make a difference?

READ MORE: UK plastic waste to rise by a fifth without action, report warns

Undoubtedly the latter. Billions of words had flowed about the contamination of the seas by plastics and other substances, but it took scenes of choking turtles, a pilot whale dragging her dead, poisoned calf around for days, and other horrors, to make the connection in people’s minds between our actions and the reaction in the seas. As usual, the cry of “something must be done” went up. Unusually, something is to be done.

The Scottish Government was ahead of the game last year in proposing a deposit return scheme (DRS) under which consumers would be charged extra for drinks in bottles and cans and get the money back when they returned the items for recycling. Yesterday, UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove signed England up to the plan. Not before time. Similar schemes have operated in Norway, Germany and Sweden for several years, reducing litter and increasing recycling. Norway, for example, has a recycling rate of 96% for plastic drinks bottles; in the UK it is 74%.

Though there is still a way to go before it becomes commonplace for a visit to the supermarket to include feeding plastic bottles into machines and getting coupons back (what child is not going to love that?) we are heading in the right direction. Pats on the back all round, not least to Sir David in taking the risk of giving us all a telling off. Small fortunes are spent by Government to break bad news to us gently, whether it is about the need to exercise more or drink less. How refreshing to be told something straight. Who knows, it may even catch on.

READ MORE: Government plans ‘deposit return scheme’ to cut plastic bottle waste in England

That is enough self-congratulation (as you knew it would be). Compared to the scale of the litter and polluting problem, the DRS is but a drop in the ocean. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating mass of plastic and other pollutants, is now three times the size of Spain, twice the size of France. Use any comparison you like, it is huge and growing faster than had been thought. Closer to home, the charity Keep Scotland Beautiful reported yesterday that the number of littered verges has gone up from 48% to 74% in the last ten years. It was not your imagination: the problem really has become worse.

There are ways to tackle pollution and litter internationally, starting with persuading a certain US president not to bin America’s copy of the Paris Climate Change Accord. As has been seen with the DRS, national governments have a huge part to play, as does industry in reducing the amount of packaging produced in the first place. But, and let us take the lead from straight-talking Sir David, who are we kidding here? The litter that is closest to us, that is all around us, much of which ends up in the oceans eventually, comes from us. Never mind Maria, how do you solve a problem like us?

For a start, as the success of the DRS scheme elsewhere shows, we should never underestimate the extent to which bribery works in improving human behaviour. When a clear link is established between doing the right thing – recycling, reducing litter – and being rewarded for it, people will generally do the right thing. Sure, it is their own money consumers are getting back, but faced with a choice of it going into their pockets or the coffers of the supermarket or the Government, most folk will make the effort.

It is one thing to apply this lesson to plastic bottles and cans, another to use to tackle litter in general. As Derek Robertson, the head of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said yesterday, the problem is worsening, particularly in deprived communities. How do you persuade someone to take pride in a place that may not be very nice to start with? As for littering as a whole, where does one begin to understand what makes someone do it? Is it apathy, attitude, absence of thought, some toxic mix of all three?

The website of Zero Waste Scotland, funded by the Scottish Government and the European Regional Development Fund, has collected ideas from around the world to show how people can be encouraged to stop littering. Some schemes try to make doing the right thing fun: the ballot bins in Edinburgh, for example, that ask for people to “vote” for a favourite footballer or film character by putting rubbish into certain slots, or the bins in Birmingham that matched the amount of rubbish collected to a donation to charity, the fuller the bin the bigger the donation. Others, such as the “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign appeal to local pride.

READ MORE: UK plastic waste to rise by a fifth without action, report warns

All worthy projects and good luck to them, but they lack the simple directness of the DRS scheme, that certain “What’s in this for me?” factor. If that sounds too cynical, take a look at how well current appeals to good nature are going. If merely being dismayed by litter was enough to turn back the tide, Glasgow, to take the example closest to home, really would be the dear green, clean place we wish it was.

But what if there was a running total on the front of the City Chambers calculating how much it cost to clean the city? What if a proportion of the cash saved went into improving the areas worst hit by litter?

If we can stop being stupid and short-sighted when it comes to the oceans, there may be hope for us yet in cleaning up our streets.