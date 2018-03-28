A COUNCIL’S decision to remove a horse from a woman’s home has been upheld by a sheriff.

Stephanie Noble moved Grey Lady Too into her house on Lewis on Christmas Eve 2012 because she said there was nowhere suitable to keep her on the island.

The Connemara pony horse was removed from her semi-detached house by Western Isles Council two years later on welfare grounds and Ms Noble challenged the local authority’s decision to do this.

But Sheriff David Sutherland has now upheld the actions of the council who can now sell the horse, which is named Grey Lady Too.

However, the money raised will not cover council’s legal bills or the horses upkeep after spending around £10,000 on the horse’s upkeep since it was seized.

This is more than five times what its owner Stephanie Noble paid for the animal and in addition the council has run up thousands of pounds in legal bills. The eight-year-year-old dapple grey took up residence in Miss Noble’s living room after a dispute over grazing left the filly without a field.

The pony was originally kept on land a few miles from the house after Miss Noble bought her, but moved because the grazing was ‘unsuitable’.

The council said that under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 it had the power to “take possession” of the pony if a vet said it is likely to suffer.

Now Grey Lady too will be sold or donated to charity after the sheriff’s judgement following the caseg being heard at Stornoway Sheriff Court.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the council confirmed that it had finally won the case and costs.

The spokesman said: “From the outset, the council’s concern in this matter has been the welfare of the animal and we welcome the court’s decision which validates the council’s position and actions.

“We will take time to consider the details of the judgement carefully and await passage of the period for any appeal to be lodged. Grey Lady Too was removed by the council in 2014 because of unsuitable stabling arrangements.”