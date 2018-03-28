PRIME Minister Theresa May is to take a short walking break in Wales over the Easter weekend, Downing Street has confirmed.
It was during a walking holiday in Snowdonia last Easter that Mrs May took the fateful decision to call a snap election, leading to the loss of her majority in the House of Commons.
She let slip her holiday plans earlier this month at a Westminster dinner for political correspondents which had been postponed because of the election, joking: "I was looking forward to this event so much that I called a general election to get out of it.
"But I can't pull that stunt two years in a row. Or can I? I am, after all, going walking in Wales at Easter."
Mrs May's official spokesman said the PM would be in Wales over the Easter weekend and will return to her Maidenhead constituency in the middle of next week.
