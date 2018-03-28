THE director of Dundee's new V&A design museum said he is confident the multi-million pound development has been embraced by the city.

Philip Long said the citizens of Dundee already had a sense of great attachment to the museum, which opens to the public on September 15 this year.

He said that the museum, its striking design created by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, had engaged with 100,000 people in its programme already, and is a popular source of social media posts in Dundee.

V&A Dundee’s films of its architecture, museum objects and community projects have been watched online over one million times, with a further one million visits to its website.

Mr Long said his intention was for the V&A to not feel as if it "had dropped out of space, but be part of the community of Dundee."

He added: "From the start of V&A Dundee we’ve put people at the heart of our programme – and we’ve gone out to them, in schools, community halls, shopping centres and even a mobile travelling gallery.

"Now we’re focused on the hard work ahead, to get V&A Dundee open on Saturday 15 September, and to show world-class exhibitions alongside permanent galleries and a regularly changing programme of events for people of all ages."

The pre-opening programme of exhibitions, from the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee to the Milan Design Triennale, were seen by more than 56,000 people.

Staff talks to community groups, care homes and other groups in the city were heard by more than 23,000 people, and public events about the building were seen by more than 10,000 people, while more than 11,000 saw the Design in Motion travelling exhibition in 84 locations across Scotland.

V&A Dundee’s first exhibition will be Ocean Liners: Speed and Style.