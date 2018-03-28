A 12-year-old Syrian refugee whose family have been resettled in Edinburgh has been denied a dream school holiday to Spain because of Home Office red tape.

The Canal View Primary School pupil's class were delighted when they won the trip in a competition but Mohammed, whose family sought sanctuary in Scotland after fleeing their war-torn home land, has been told his papers will take three months to process with the holiday due in three weeks.

The win turned sour when it emerged Home Office procedure could not move quickly enough to allow the boy to join his classmates on the trip to Majorca.

Now his case has been raised in Westminster by Edinburgh South West SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC who has called on the Prime Minister to intervene.

Pupils from Canal View Primary School secured the prize after winning a nationwide competition.

The Wester Hailes school is one of nine throughout the UK to land the prize which will see pupils take part in educational workshops with celebrity hosts.

Ms Cherry said: “It is unacceptable that this young Syrian schoolboy will find himself excluded from joining his classmates on a dream holiday because of Home Office procedures.

"The Prime Minister must immediately step in and right this grievous wrong.

“I was contacted by Canal View’s Head Teacher Ann Moore asking if there was anything which I could do to help."

She said: "The school and the class are obviously devastated that Mohammed has been told he can’t join them on this holiday of a lifetime.

“It is terrible to think of the hardship this wee boy has overcome to get to Edinburgh and start a new life in safety.

"Today I have asked the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to intervene and make sure Mohammed can join his class mates.

“I’m delighted that the Prime Minister has indicated that the Home Secretary will look into this case and I shall make sure she does so urgently.”

The pupils won their place on the trip, after devising and creating a competition entry in response to a challenge posed by Jet2holidays which was to produce a promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park & Resort.

The class is due to leave on Friday April 20 before celebrating at a welcome party hosted by children’s television presenters Dick and Dom.

Workshops on the holiday will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils all the excitement of school trip overseas.

The school has also won £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers after being shortlisted.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Home Office officials are in contact with Joanna Cherry’s office regarding this case and we will ensure the child’s application for a travel document is considered as quickly as possible.”