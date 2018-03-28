MORE buildings are to be demolished on Sauchiehall Street, raising hopes that one of Scotland's busiest shopping areas can be revitalised.

Glasgow City Council has approved plans to pull down the former BHS site on the famous thoroughfare, which is located opposite the block that will be razed following the fire in Victoria's nightclub last week.

Earlier this week the council said the five-ravaged buildings between 92 and 106 Sauchiehall Street would be torn down. Shops affected include Specsavers, Greggs, The Works and Savers.

Permission has been granted for a glass fronted 12 storey office and retail development on the BHS site which borders Sauchiehall Street, Renfield Street and Bath Street, one of the biggest single store sites in the city.

It will include a smaller block on Sauchiehall Street with the taller office block on Bath Street and a new public square space in the centre.

No exact timescale has been put on the demolition but it is understood work will start soon.

READ MORE: Glasgow fire: Demolition crews to spend weeks tearing down fire-ravaged Sauchiehall Street

Business leaders said the combination of the two demolitions could be the catalyst to return the area to its former glories.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said that a major blaze at the other end of the famous street seven years ago had resulted in a business improvement district being established and a commitment to refurbish and believes something similar can happen now.

“An event like this [the fire] can be a catalyst for change. Given that the damaged building has to come down for safety reasons, means that there is a development opportunity and it looks like a development opportunity on both sides of the street now opening up.

“If there is an opportunity to rethink what the use on the [fire] side of the street looks like then that can only be beneficial in the long run.

“We have to think about all the guys that have to go through sheer pain right now to deal with insurance companies and sorting out how they are going to find a financial route through the consequences. I never want to underestimate how much of a challenge that is going to be.”

READ MORE: Pavilion theatre boss calls rival venue staff "vultures" for Sauchiehall Street fire 'cash in'

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium added: “That part of Glasgow city centre has a huge amount to offer shoppers and visitors alike, and we hope speedy progress is made in helping retailers and the other firms affected get back up and trading as quickly as possible, even if it requires alternative temporary or mobile premises.

“Longer term it certainly heralds an opportunity to revitalise that part of one of Scotland’s most famous retail destinations.”

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council said while the priority is the present and the immediate challenges facing affected businesses and staff, the city must look to the future.

She said: “In the longer term we will together see how we can turn this adversity into an opportunity for this iconic street.”

READ MORE: Glasgow fire: Sauchiehall Street block set to be demolished

Others want to see public cash invested to revive Sauchiehall Street following the fire.

Paul Sweeney Glasgow North East Labour MP said: “The loss is a real blow to Sauchiehall Street as this block was one which still had retailers in it.

“City deal money is being used just now for the Charing Cross end of the street. We need to extend that to the lower end of the street.”