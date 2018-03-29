IT seems a funny idea to mark the past year of near-fruitless Brexit negotiations or the coming one of panic decision-making and constitutional strife. Neither are, in my book, something to celebrate.

I’m realistic, and I don’t believe that many negotiations have the bulk of debate concluded halfway through. There will, undoubtedly, be a lot left down to the line.

These could be issues like fisheries and budgets that the UK Government will attempt to pressure as the final hours run out - issues they will consider in the wee small hours of 29th March 2019.

This is what we need to reflect on. Do we want our common frameworks going forward, our environmental rights, our trading relationships demoted to bargaining tools? Do we want our access to other nations, input to international research, benefits from pan-European clinical trials and everything else to be stitched up by David Davis, Theresa May and Boris Johnson at the eleventh hour?

It’s not a convincing or inspiring outlook. But the tides are turning.

With the economic realities being laid bare and Britain at the mercy of the warring factions in the Conservative party, public attitude is changing. Straight after the 2016 referendum support for a vote on the deal was tiny. But it has grown month after month.

A recent respected Guardian/ICM poll showed support now at 58 per cent. Every age group, except pensioners, in every part of the country now shows a majority in favour.

Concerns about the possibility of a bad deal are now as strong in the rest of the UK as they are in Scotland. That is why everyone who wants a referendum on the terms of the deal needs to stand up now and be counted.

There is unrest amongst the moderates on the back rows of the Tory benches. In recent weeks we’ve seen the dissent that exists among many Labour supporters and MPs chipping away at Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet. There are those in Scottish Labour, who admittedly aren't short of a faction or two, arguing for it. And if stopping Brexit really was the SNP's priority, you would think they would back this too.

We’re at a landmark moment.

Brexit is touching every aspect of British life and it’s plunging us into becoming a more backward, isolated and divided state.

With a year to go, we know that Article 50 can be stopped.

I believe there will come a point when the government is forced to let the people give the deal they have negotiated the thumbs up or thumbs down. I’m there already. So is Owen Smith, so is Sadiq Khan, Caroline Lucas, John Major and 58 per cent of the population.

One year of unproductive debate has exposed exactly why the public deserve to decide the outcome. Let’s not waste another.

Willie Rennie is leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats