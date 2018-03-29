THE world-famous Empire State Building in New York City will be lit up with blue and white lights for the first time, representing the colours of the Scottish saltire for the first time.
The skyscraper will be blue and white on April 6 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the city’s Tartan Week celebrations.
Tartan Week is an annual celebration of the links between Scotland and the United States which has been held every April since 1998.
Scottish settlers built some of the most well-renowned buildings in New York City including Carnegie Hall, Penn Station and even the Empire State Building itself.
The New York Tartan Day Parade brings 30,000 spectators to the Big Apple to enjoy 3,500 participants march from 44th Street to 55th Street up Sixth Avenue.
Kyle Dawson, President of the New York Tartan Day Committee, thinks that the lighting at the Empire State Building will make it their best year yet.
He said: “This exciting news - that the Empire State Building will welcome visiting Scots by shining the Saltire proudly for the first time ever - really does make this our biggest and best year yet. “
