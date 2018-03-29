THEY came from all over Scotland, determined there would not be a soggy bottom in sight, given the prestige of the title and reputation at stake.

The nation’s best bakers converged on the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline in a bid to be crowned the top one in the country.

Judging was held for the accolade of Scottish Baker of the Year for 2018.

Now in its seventh year, the competition celebrates our love of a tasty treat from the local baker and aims to crown just one hard-working bakery the best in Scotland.

Customers across Scotland were asked to vote for their favourite bakery items in several categories including morning roll, scone, individual cake, savoury, biscuit, bread, celebration cake.

(From strawberry tarts to tasty doughnuts … the judging of the individual cake category is a difficult job)

Yesterday the successful nominees had to recreate their specialities for a judging panel put together by trade body Scottish Bakers.

In total more than 850 of the nation’s breads, pies and pastries, as voted for by customers, were each judged on appearance, freshness, taste and value for money.

Scottish Bakers’ Alasdair Smith, said: With thousands upon thousands of pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits sold in Scotland every day, our artisan bakers work hard to keep us all going.

“This competition is based on real votes from real customers so it really is a huge honour to get through to the judging day stage and I wish all our entrants who have come this far, well on the day.”

The winner will be announced at a Gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, May 5.