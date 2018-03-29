THESE images show how Ravenscraig would look as one of Europe’s largest regeneration projects gathered pace.

Developers have submitted a masterplan which aims to attract significant investment into the area in Motherwell.

The plans are already attracting investment from businesses, with a new hotel operated by Marston’s Inn and Taverns opening on site this month.

Raven’s Cliff Lodge is a 40-bedroom hotel and is an extension of the Raven’s Cliff pub and restaurant.

The planning application outlines proposals for high-quality housing, two primary schools, a park and a range of other community and commercial facilities, including retail and industrial.

The planning submission follows North Lanarkshire Council’s announcement of a £190 million roads programme which will boost Ravenscraig’s regeneration.

Part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, it represents the biggest single roads and infrastructure investment in North Lanarkshire’s history, with construction work due to begin next year.

A series of community drop-in exhibitions were held by Ravenscraig Ltd in November, where members of the public were able to view and comment on the plans.

This followed previous consultations hosted by North Lanarkshire Council in 2016, with community feedback helping to shape the masterplan.

Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, said: “The future of Ravenscraig is bright and the new masterplan being submitted to the council is just the latest in a series of positive steps. We are now a step closer to delivering a number of substantial projects which will not only benefit local residents but the wider city region.

“We are determined to attract further investment into Ravenscraig and the ambitious roads programme will play a significant role in this. We look forward to working with North Lanarkshire Council closely over the coming years to deliver on the promise of Ravenscraig.”