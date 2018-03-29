CULTURE in Scotland is seen as the preserve of the middle classes, a report for the new National Cultural Strategy says.

The report, a summation of hundreds of views taken in consultations with the public last year, says major concerns were expressed over the lack of diversity in the cultural world, both in its employees, practitioners and in audiences.

Those who work in culture "seem to be from higher socio-economic groups", those consulted said.

They also said that there is an "unequal engagement in culture" with those from working class or deprived areas being "less likely to engage."

The summary adds: "It was felt that much of the culture currently available was not always of interest to everyone, particularly those from minority groups or backgrounds."

The evidence taken will now utilised in writing the new National Cultural Strategy.

However, last night Scotland's culture secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said no decisions had yet been taken on how these issues would be addressed.

She added: "We cannot have poverty being a barrier to people's participation [in culture] at the start of their lives but also their careers going forward."

The issue has been aired in recent times, with the writer and rapper Darren McGarvey, known as Loki, recently saying that "the creative industries seems willing to bend over backwards and contort itself to accommodate every demographic out there - except those from lower class backgrounds."

The report says that contributors reported a "lack of diversity amongst those employed/involved in culture across the cultural sectors, at all levels" and this includes employees, as well as amongst senior "decisions makers" and on boards.

It adds, "and this was considered to have resulted in a corresponding lack of diversity in cultural output.

"It was noted by many contributors that the workforce seems to be from higher socio-economic groups and some felt that this is because of the need to have personal sources of financial support during training and to subsidise an insecure and sometimes poorly paid career."

The report, entitled Culture Strategy: Summary Engagement, says that it was suggested that one solution to the lack of diversity in the arts was a "pro-active approaches to employing people from different backgrounds which could potentially lead to greater diversity in cultural and artistic output and greater visibility of role models from minority groups."

Barriers to engagement by people from deprived or otherwise excluded backgrounds included cost, transports, opening hours, geography and poverty.

A public consultation on the culture strategy which will issued later in 2018, but it is unclear when the strategy will be published, and how prescriptive it will be.

Ms Hyslop said that at present the strategy is being discussed and formulated and what measures or actions would be suggested are not yet decided.

She said that engagement in culture should begin in childhood and be possible throughout someone's life, whatever their background.

She added: "Participation is a common theme, people are very struck by the power of culture but we have challenges around participation.

"I think there is a wide involvement in culture in Scotland, but one of themes is what people perceive as 'culture', and I think there is an understanding that the involvement is rich and deep, but not might not be necessarily what is traditionally seen or viewed as the important aspects of culture."

Ms Hyslop said that artforms such as modern dance or rap should be considered part of "culture" as much as traditional art forms.

She added: "In terms of access in terms of drama courses or music courses, we cannot have poverty being a barrier to people's participation at the start of their lives but also their careers going forward.

"Its to make sure that throughout their lives they have access.

"Some will go on to be professional writers and musicians, some may not, but it's about that access and participation."

The consultation period involved nine public events, which attracted nearly 400 people.

There were public events in Dundee, Inverness, Paisley, Dumfries, Galashiels, Aberdeen, Skye, Edinburgh and Dunfermline as well as more than fifty events with "partners and stakeholders."