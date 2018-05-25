THE STEAMSHIP

Loch Katrine has two cruise ships to take you on the beautiful Loch, to admire the amazing landscape which changes from season to season. There are 3 ways to cruise the Loch and more details of these sailings are in the links above. All you have to do is decide based on your available time, which route interests you most or which ship you would like to experience. This page will tell you more about these magnificent ships and a little bit about their history.

Loch Katrine has drawn tourists for hundreds of years, ever since Sir Walter Scott’s vivid descriptions inspired a generation of Victorian tourists to visit the loch to see the landscape for themselves.

The Famous Tour No1 began as early as 1859, this was a marathon day excursion by rail and steamship from the city of Glasgow. Tourists travelled by train from Glasgow to Balloch by train, Balloch to Inversnaid by Steamer, Inversnaid to Stronachlachar by horse drawn coach, down Loch Katrine by Steamer to Trossachs Pier and coach to Callander, from where they would take the train back to Glasgow.

The steamship Sir Walter Scott is the ﬂagship and the jewel in the Loch Katrine crown. With over 100 years of sailings to her name, this world-famous steamship has captivated visitors for almost a century. Connecting every aspect of the Loch Katrine experience, the steamship brings together the best of adventure, relaxation and history – all in one.

See www.lochkatrine.com

GO APE

Go Ape is an outdoor adventure company encouraging Scots to escape the cities and towns to get families into our beautiful forests with mud under their finger nails and woodchip in their underpants, the ultimate sign of a good adventure.

A trip to the trees offers the chance to get back to nature, fly down zip wires, leap off Tarzan swings and navigate obstacles, rope crossings and Tibetan bridges, high above the forest floor.

There are three unique Go Ape courses located across Scotland, each featuring a Tree Top Adventure, set amidst some of the country’s most breath-taking scenery.

Go Ape Aberfoyle

Go Ape Aberfoyle in Stirlingshire, located in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park. In the heart of the Trossachs, home of adventure with mountains, waterfalls and miles of forest trails. Love a zip wire? Well, hold on to your hat, because Aberfoyle’s home to two of the longest zips in the UK. An awesome 426 metres long, above a 90-foot waterfall the distance of around four football pitches.

The dual site, which launched last year, has doubled both the size and level of adventure with the addition of two giant Tarzan swings, two high speed cross-valley zip lines and a challenging skateboard zip wire. A Treetop Junior course is in planning for 2019 so keep your eyes peeled!

Go Ape Crathes

Our most northerly UK location, and just 40 minutes from Aberdeen, Crathes is set in the majestic grounds of a 16th century castle. Surrounded by 240 hectares of formal gardens, woodland walks and rolling Scottish countryside, you’ll climb, leap and swing through a lush broadleaf canopy. Plus, put your best foot forward on a hair-raising skateboard zip line.

Go Ape Glentress Forest, Peebles

Nestled high in the hilltops of the magnificent Glentress Forest, Peebles offers a jaw-dropping backdrop for your big adventure. Soar over the magnificent Tweed Valley on our highest ever zip wire and soak up amazing views of the reservoirs below. It’s a whole new way to take in the Scottish countryside!

About Go Ape

Formed in 2002 Go Ape is the UK’s multi award-winning forest adventure company with 31 Tree Top Adventures nationwide featuring a range of obstacles including Tarzan swings and zip wires.

For further information about Go Ape visit www.goape.co.uk

LOCH EARN

Loch Earn Watersports Centre is a hidden gem located on the south side of the Loch. Loch Earn Watersports Centre offers a range of watersports from paddleboard & kayak hire to private waterski and wakeboard lessons behind out purpose built Mastercraft X2.

Inflatable Sessions

We run a drop in session from 12:30-14:00 daily. During this time you can get a quick 15 blast of adrenaline.

Paddle Board Hire

Keep up to date with the latest trend on the water. Our high standard SUP boards keep you well balanced on the water whilst enjoying the backdrop of Loch Earn.

Waterskiing

Our British waterski instructors will start you out on two skis..if you master that then we will have you on one in no time.

Wakeboarding

Take advantage of our specifically designed X2 and see if you can master “wake to wake”.

Kneeboarding

Kneeboarding is a great activity, which gives you a great thrill when pulled out the water. It is easy to master and slower than skiing.

Private Hire Sessions

This is a popular package that allows groups of up to 6 people to hire the boat and instructor for 1-3 hours. During this time we can instruct skiing/wakeboarding as well as have some time for some banana boating. The hour is yours…you decide!

Stag Dos & Hen Dos/Birthday Parties

Our 1.5 hour session suits for large parties above 10 people. During this time you can chose what inflatbales to use behind our powerful boat. Oh...and you can play your own music.

If you are looking for an activity for family/friends for the day, corporate activity day or even a stag/hen party day out we can guarantee to put a smile on your face. Experience the best Scotland has to offer with fun activities to suit all on the beautiful shores of Loch Earn.

M:07377447741

E: lochearnwatersportscentre@gmail.com

W: www.lochearnwatersportscentre.com

THE SHED GALLERY

The Shed Gallery is the modern gallery and workspace of photographer Ian Biggs located in the village of Kinloch Rannoch, Highland Perthshire.

Our ever changing display of work draws its inspiration from the dynamic and evocative landscape of the Rannoch glen and further afield. Both my work and that of other local artists reflect both iconic and lesser known images of the area, providing a creative overview of this rural community and unique environment.

We sell framed and unframed work in various photographic mediums from our current display and from our library of images. We can also print and frame your own photos from printed or digital images. Made to order work can be available within a few hours dependent on availability of materials. This allows you to take home your own printed image from your stay in the Rannoch.

We have unique and locally designed postcards, art cards, local landscape photography, as well as made to order photography, we also take commissions for personalised handmade cards, journals, books and albums.

The Shed Gallery also offers a full graphic design service and works on commissions from private customers, local organisations and various businesses.

The gallery space is a popular meeting place for photographers, artists and crafters either living or visiting the area, who are always welcome to chat or ask advice about their projects over a cup of tea or coffee.

Please come in and have a look around. Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 5.00pm, Sunday 11.00am-4.00pm or by appointment outside these times.

The Shed Gallery, The Old Smiddy, The Square, Kinloch Rannoch, PH16 5PN

info@rannochshed.co.uk

www.theshedgallery.com

Call 01882 632260 or 07532 763360

CRIEFF GOLF CLUB

Crieff Golf Club is rated as one of Scotland’s top inland courses. Surrounded by beautiful countryside, at the heart of golfing Perthshire, it provides a feeling of escape as well as spectacular views. Built on gently sloping parkland, once the grounds of Ferntower House, the courses provide a fair, but challenging experience for all levels of golfer. Excellent playing conditions and friendly reception to visitors led to the club being voted as one of the top UK golf courses by readers of Golf World magazine.

The Ferntower Course is not only for the big boys, many golf society and social players enjoy the open nature of the course and the merciful rough. Corporate packages are tailored to the number of rounds favoured in a season and are very flexible.

Visitors and society groups are always welcome and leave glowing reports of their visits to Crieff. New members are equally welcome with packages catering for individuals of all ages, families and players new to golf.

For details of visits, outings and bookings, please contact the Pro Shop or telephone 01764 652909.

For membership enquiries, please email or telephone the Managing Secretary on 01764 652397

THE LIBRARY OF INNERPEFFRAY

The middle of the Perthshire countryside is, perhaps, the last place you expect to find a library, but visitors meandering in the luscious farmland between Crieff and Auchterarder discover just that: Scotland’s oldest free public lending library, tucked away in a tranquil setting beside the River Earn.The Library of Innerpeffray was founded in 1680, along with a school for the local children, by David Drummond, 3rd Lord Madertie and left in trust for future generations. Today the library is a museum, where you can still read the books accumulated over the centuries.

Explore the Chapel of St Mary of Innerpeffray, which housed the library in the beginning, and is a beautiful example of a 16th century collegiate kirk. The handsome 18th century library has two floors of stories to tell, with a friendly team of guides to show you books from four hundred years of publishing, ranging from volumes left by the Founder to a very special collection of Scottish first editions given to Innerpeffray in 2013 including the works of Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and many more.

The site is steeped in history: it sits on a Roman Road, is part of the ancient story of Strathearn, Mary Queen of Scots visited, and had its part to play in the Covenanting wars as well as the Jacobite Rebellion. The library’s Borrowers’ Register tells the tale of all the local people who borrowed books and is a treat for family historians.

If you love history and love books it is well worth seeking out this little treasure trove. A warm welcome and a personal tour await you.

See online: www.innerpeffraylibrary.co.uk

MUGDOCK COUNTRY PARK

Located next to Strathblane and Milngavie and just 10 miles from Glasgow, Mugdock Country Park is a fantastic place to visit.

The park is gearing up for summer and the school holidays and there are plenty of Ranger led events to keep children and families entertained. The playpark and adventure trail can provide hours of fun and there’s a great network of paths for cycling and walking. Before you set off to explore, pop into the Visitor Centre and pick up a scavenger hunt, tree trail or orienteering map and why not try and win a prize with our treasure hunt or bug hunt.

Mugdock is also a great location for a children’s birthday party, celebration bbq or even an intimate wedding and we have hire space indoor and out. Pop into our Visitor Centre or give us a call, on 0141 956 6100, and staff will be happy to discuss your requirements.

The Gift Shop in the Visitor Centre has a fabulous new range of scarves, jewellery and skincare, along with great gift ideas in pewter, olivewood and tweed. We also have lots of pocket money toys, cards, maps and outdoor games. There is also a selection of small independent business including a tearoom, coffee shop, bike hire, garden centre and arts and crafts gallery.

Mugstock Music Festival is back for the 4th year running and details of tickets and this year’s line-up can be found at www.mugstock.org. Click on the link below to check out last year’s event.

Entry to the park is free, as is parking. Follow Mugdock Country Park on facebook and @mugdockpark on twitter or visit www.mugdock-country-park.org.uk to keep up on all the latest news and events and the park looks forward to welcoming you soon.

PITLOCHRY BOATING STATION

A family run Boating Station and Loch Side Café on the shores of Loch Faskally

Welcome to Pitlochry Boating Station and Loch Side Café. Pitlochry Boating Station is set on the picturesque shores of Loch Faskally and offers some ofthe best fishing in Pitlochry. Loch Faskally gets on average 5500 salmon passing through its waters each year, which makes it a fantastic loch for salmon fishing.

We also have a good head of brown trout, pike and perch which makes us suitable for just about every type of fisherman, i.e coarse fishing or game fishing. In total we have 17 fishing boats ranging from 12ft - 15ft long all of which can be supplied with 4 Hp outboard motors and fishing rod holders.

Loch Faskally was formed when the Tummel Valley was dammed for the Hydro scheme at Pitlochry. It was the last of the dams in the Hydro scheme and there is a major power station at it's base. Built into the dam is not only a fish ladder, but also a public viewing gallery, from April to October you will often see salmon as they pass through the ladder.

Around 5500 ascend the dam every year. The loch is approximately 4 km long and varies from 50m - 800m in width. The loch lies in a valley between two hills which makes it nicely sheltered.

The water holds a good head of brown trout and native fish are augmented by a stocking in the 3 - 4 lb range, it's also known to have some monsters of 8 lb and more. Salmon and a few sea trout pass through the loch as they head up the Garry and Tummel systems. Trolling, fly, spinning and bait fishing are all methods used on the loch, trolling for salmon being very popular.

While fishing on Loch Faskally you can enjoy some of Pitlochry's most breathtaking scenery and catch a glimpse of some rare wildlife ie osprey, heron, eagles, kingfishers, ducks, otters and deer. The Faskally Boating Centre is easily accessible by car and has good parking.

Fishing they also want to promote that they provide kayaking, paddleboarding, pedalo hire

See www.fishfaskally.com

For video, click www.facebook.com/PitlochryBoatingStation/videos/1292786350764200/

PROGRESSION BIKES

Based in Dunkeld, Perthshire catering for school & beginner groups, families, stags and hens, downhillers wanting uplifts with timing facilities, and even those looking for that epic day ride or bespoke training course.

There are plenty of great trails that go right from our doorstep here in Dunkeld, Perthshire. From easy rides along by the river to half day or full day rides into the hills. There are plenty of singletrack routes graded Red or Black, but best to call in for some route advice or take a guide.

Some of the services: BIKE HIRE, UPLIFTS, GUIDING AND COACHING, MAPS, SERVICING AND REPAIRS, BIKE SALES, ACCESORIES, BIKE CAMPS, CLOTHING, COFFEE and...FREE BANTER!

A full range of hire bikes for all shapes and sizes, including e-bikes, full suspension, hardtail and kids bikes and all the gear you’ll need to get out riding.

A 14 seater minibus and custom designed trailer are used for our uplift service at Dunkeld. 7 trails available from the bus, suitable for all types of bikes and riers

All our guides are fully qualified and our coaches are trained in developing skills from gears to bunny hops to drop offs. We can even bring our skills courses to you.

See www.progressionbikesscotland.com

DUNALASTAIR HOTEL SUITES

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in the heart of the Scottish Highlands is a contemporary five-star hotel that provides a serene base from which to explore the Scottish Highlands, whether walking, cycling, fishing or simply taking a little down time.

The hotel blends seamlessly into its surroundings in the charming village of Kinloch Rannoch, located just a two-hour drive from Edinburgh, Glasgow or Dundee.

Having begun life more than 200 years ago as a Shooting Lodge, Dunalastair Hotel Suites has a luxury feel throughout. It offers 32 suites and is perfect for the solo traveller, couples, groups, families, leisure functions and corporate events. Interior design is contemporary with calming tones of elegant and classy grey.

In essence, it provides a modern, yet authentic taste of Scotland. Surrounding by craggy mountain peaks with a waterfall or two, Kinloch Rannoch is a picturesque village ideally suited for those invigorating country walks and breath-taking vistas. What’s more, the beautiful, calming Loch Rannoch is just a short ten minute walk away, perfect for enjoying those glorious Highland sunsets, or, as an ideal base for a shore picnic mid walk.

Guests can visit this luxury Scottish dwelling year round; it’s magical and winter wonderland scenes will inspire during those darker winter months, while spring shows the area truly come alive buzzing with birds, bees, deer, wild flowers and blooms. Once inside the hotel, guests can admire the retained original features such as the stained glass windows and the chandelier made from deer antlers, as well as traditional service bells, and sleek interiors thanks to the owners obsession for the finest design a hotel can aim for and an eye for the smallest of details.

Gourmet aficionados can enjoy lunches al fresco in the beautifully set courtyard at Edina’s Kitchen, and delicious dinners created using locally sourced produce and edible flowers from the hotel’s own greenhouse. sure to ignite the taste buds, after an exhilarating day outdoors.

Step outside of this luxury bolthole, and there’s plenty to do, especially for keen ramblers and walkers. Craig Varr is within walking (albeit an uphill one) distance from the hotel and offers beautiful views over Loch Rannoch and a summit carpeted in purple and grey heathers and wild flower. When the weather isn’t on one’s side, guests can visit House of Bruar or Queen’s View, a short drive away, and indulge in a little retail therapy, or enjoy a sumptuous afternoon cream tea at the hotel with Either way, the hotel is perfect for as much, or as little, as guests wish to do in this stunning area of Scotland.

See www.dunalastairhotel.com

ERIGMORE

Erigmore is the perfect place to spend a weekend relaxing or a week away exploring stunning Perthshire.

Situated beside the picturesque village of Birnam and the nearby small town of Dunkeld, just minutes off the A9 north of Perth, an easy drive from Glasgow or Edinburgh means you don’t have far to travel to relax.

Our accommodation has something for everyone, from select one bedroom luxury lodges with hot tubs for couples, to our apartments and cottage for extended gatherings of family and friends. You can take full advantage of our Swimming Pool and Bar facilities, take in many of the local walks through the stunning local scenery or simply relax on your deck and enjoy the view.

Erigmore offers a wide range of accommodation catering to your every need. The historic Erigmore House offers distinct guest apartments with views over the Tay Valley and Perthshire hills. Elsewhere on the estate are our superb range of Highland and Boutique Spa Lodges featuring private Hot Tubs perfect for the romantic getaway, spacious 3 bedroom woodland view lodges for weekends with friends and our range of studio and contemporary lodges with bunkrooms ideal for young family holidays . Designed with both comfort and style in mind our accommodation is of the highest quality and offers everything you would expect for the perfect self catering holiday.

Erigmore's Bar & Lounge has a warmth and ambience which can be enjoyed by all.

The warm and friendly atmosphere in the bar is ideal for friends enjoying a casual meet over coffee & cake, or sampling our extensive range of seasonal cocktails and craft gins.

A range of indoor and outdoor leisure facilities offer the whole family the chance to relax, revitalise or just have fun. Whether you are splashing with the kids in the pool, swimming an invigorating 50 lengths or soaking your stresses away in the jacuzzi and sauna,.

Dunkeld and Birnam is one of the best preserved historic towns in Scotland, while around it is a fantastic choice of walks and bike rides in breath-taking surroundings. At the same time it is also a dynamic community, with a lively arts and music scene and a plentiful selection of quality independent shops and galleries.Dunkeld is easily accessible by foot from Erigmore’s grounds via a scenic walk along the river Tay or stroll through the village of Birnam.

However little or much you do your time will be well spent at Erigmore.

www.erigmore.co.uk