FIREFIGHTERS are tackling three major wildfires in different parts of the Highlands.

Around 30 fire service staff have been containing the biggest of the blazes, a 10-acre heath fire near Sligachan on the Isle of Skye since 10am on Sunday.

It comes as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service urged the public to be aware of an increased wildfire risk this week.

A warning for an increased wildfire risk is in place across Scotland until Thursday, May 31.

Skye Mountain Rescue talked of "tough conditions due to a combination of heat and wind".

Busy day for our friends in @fire_scot as they tackle a large heath and forest fire near Sligachan in tough conditions due to a combination of heat and wind. pic.twitter.com/OB4Foy909c — Skye Mountain Rescue (@SkyeMRT) May 27, 2018

And Graham Campbell, a resident who shot video of the Sligachan blaze said: "I never thought I'd see anything like this on Skye."

Firefighters were also dealing with a wildfire in the Strathcarron area shortly after 2pm.

And the the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also alerted to blaze at Upper Diabaig, Torridon, at 10am.

A helicopter was called in to "waterbomb" the fire, a service spokeswoman said.

Wildfire at Crossal / Sligachan. Never thought I would see anything like this on Skye. pic.twitter.com/njd80owqzR — Graham Campbell (@gc_skye) May 27, 2018

Officers investigating the blaze want to trace two vehicles seen in the area.

The first is a small red van which two men had been travelling in and the second is a white camper van believed to have a Dutch registration.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland along with Scottish Fire and Rescue is currently in attendance at a large wildfire in Upper Diabaig.

Sad to see the #UpperDiabaig wild fire from above #Kenmore this morning - please take care in the outdoors as the risk of fire in the #Highlands is high at the moment. pic.twitter.com/TI895qZgqt — Richard Cockburn (@RichCockburn) May 27, 2018

“Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning around 10.15am.

“In particular officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white campervan believed to be a Dutch registered vehicle.

Wildfires are blazes in areas of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or rural areas.

Members of the public are being urged to play their part in preventing further potentially devastating fires.

Bruce Farquharson, chairman of the Scottish Wildfire Forum, said: "A great many people will be enjoying the outdoors in the good weather this weekend, we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire – be aware of the risks and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

“Many rural and remote communities, such as those in the Highland area, are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"Just one heat source like a campfire ember can cause it to ignite and if the wind changes direction even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides."

The SFRS works closely with land managers, communities and other safety partners to prevent these incidents ever occurring.

Mr Farquharson added: “Right now, many firefighters across Scotland are actively tackling wildfires, working to protect our communities and their efforts have to be commended.

“However, many of these fires are preventable, and we again urge people to read our safety advice, and enjoy the weather responsibly.”